AmfAR has revealed the honorees and performers for its 22nd annual New York gala.

This year’s event on Feb. 5 will honor model and businesswoman Iman, Pace Gallery president Marc Glimcher and playwright Matthew Lopez for their support of the nonprofit and effort to end AIDS.

The black-tie event will kick off New York Fashion Week at Cipriani Wall Street with a host committee that includes Lily Aldridge, Heidi Klum, Michael Kors, Billy Porter, Zac Posen, Lais Ribeiro, Carine Roitfeld, Coco Rocha, Andy Cohen, Diplo and more.

Following speeches by the night’s honorees and a live auction by Alexander Gilkes, the evening will culminate with a performance of “One Call Away” by singer-songwriter Charlie Puth. Electronic-duo Sofi Tukker is also slated to perform.