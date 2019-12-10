The holidays are for Stellabrating.

On Monday night, Stella McCartney hosted her annual holiday celebration at her Greene Street boutique in New York. Kate Hudson, Chloë Sevigny, Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld, Amber Valletta, David Byrne, Jimmy Fallon (who showed up in a Beatles vest), Kyle Mooney and Brooklynn Prince — by far the evening’s youngest attendee — all stopped by to toast McCartney and her recent Vogue cover. Mid-party, Zuri Marley took a break from DJ duties to perform two songs for the crowd.

But first things first.

“I’m here to celebrate our cover of Vogue,” said Amy Schumer, taking the stage on the store’s lower level. She was clutching an issue of the magazine, which she’d doctored to include a cutout of her face alongside McCartney and her children. All jokes aside, Schumer’s true role became clear: She was there to do the honors of pushing the button to illuminate the store’s holiday lights.

“Amy kindly said she’d turn them on for me,” said McCartney, who has a tradition of tapping one of her many comedian friends to turn on the lights each year. “That’s a good girlfriend, that comes out and does that and then goes home to her baby.”

The designer was last in town during Halloween, and had such a great time she decided to decamp Stateside this year for her Stellabration and the launch of her vegan Stan Smith sneaker collaboration. A pair of sneakers had been frozen into a block of ice, which accompanied the rainbow ice luge (and tequila) on display. The store was also lit up from the inside out, with buckets of flashing star-shaped pins, studded bracelets, and sunglasses for guests to transform themselves into their own walking light show.

“In London I can do the whole building, and I can’t get permission to do the whole building here,” said McCartney. “And so in London it’s National Lampoon; it’s super tacky and funny. And here it’s just a different vibe. It’s great.”

