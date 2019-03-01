SEPHORA HEARTS ANASTASIA: Anastasia Soare pulled out all the stops to celebrate her brand’s tie-in with Sephora worldwide during a cocktail party held Thursday night in Paris’ Romanian Embassy.

Among guests milling in the hôtel particulier’s elegant rooms were Naomi Campbell, Jean-Claude Jitrois and Loredana Groza, the latter of whom was joined by Soare — a longtime friend (who’s “the Madonna of Romania”) — to sing a number of tunes, including “We Are the Champions,” before an adoring crowd.

“We are the champion, at the end of the day,” said Romanian-born Soare, wearing a Tom Ford off-one-shoulder black dress and chunky jewelry. “If someone would have told me 30 years ago that I would launch a new product in Paris at the Romanian embassy, I would have said…”

The founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills trailed off in disbelief. “I haven’t launched an eyebrow product in three years, which is a deep brow gel,” continued Soare. “We are launching the Riviera Palette and loose highlighters.”

Fans of the brand grooved to music in the vast, ornate reception room, and snapped pics of Soare and Groza, plus photos of themselves.