SEEING DOUBLE: Angela Lindvall has been immortalized in the Musée Grévin, Paris’ wax museum. The top model’s statue was unveiled at a ceremony on July 3, coinciding with the reopening of the renovated Palais des Mirages, the museum’s 110-year-old optical illusion attraction first built for the 1900 World Fair.

Despite a busy evening of events and dinners, spotted among the crowd in the museum’s theater were fashion figures such as Adrian Joffe, Michèle Lamy and Daphne Guinness.

Dressed in a black silk kadi sheath with a strategically placed lace panel meandering down the front from Redemption’s summer 2014 collection, Lindvall’s figure will now stand near other fashion fixtures such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Inès de la Fressange and fellow models Cara Delevingne and Coco Rocha.

Scouted at 14 and signed to IMG Models, Lindvall’s career highlights include walking for Jil Sander, Prada, Valentino and Calvin Klein; being named model of the year by Vogue in 1999, and succeeding Stella Tennant as the face of Chanel.

In 2001, she added actress to her resume by starring alongside Gérard Depardieu, Jeremy Davies and Jason Schwartzman in Roman Coppola’s comedy-drama “CQ.”

“If this would have happened a long time ago, I could have used two of me to do a lot of things,” Lindvall joked after the ceremony. “I hear they’re making artificial intelligence models so they could just turn her into a robot and take over the industry.”

A doppelgänger might still come in handy for the model and actress, as she has recently launched a line with American ethical jewelry brand Article 22, who are repurposing Vietnam war shrapnel with local craftspeople.

Titled “Peace begins in me,” the range shares its name with a digital platform Lindvall is to launch in the next few months that will offer online courses based on Kundalini yogic science, nutrition and other wellness topics.

“At first, it’s kind-of off-putting,” said her eldest son Dakota Edwards of the uncanny experience of seeing double. “The cool thing is that this museum is historical, so I’ll always know my mom is right here, even when I’m old. Each of these statues has a significance, so she has significance to her time and what she is doing now in her life.”

Redemption’s Gabriele “Bebe” Moratti said it was the first of many outfits from the brand that Lindvall wore. The pair struck a friendship over a shared commitment to ethical and sustainable advocacy and she is regularly spotted spotted in Redemption at events such as the amfAR gala in Cannes. “We must have done something right,” he quipped.