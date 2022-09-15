×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Is There a Fashion Future for Smart Glasses?

Fashion

NYFW Recap: The Evening Market

Accessories

Eye Care Retail Executives Talk Trends, Sustainability

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close Out Fashion Week

The retailer hosted a cocktail at Empire Diner in New York on Wednesday.

Prabal Gurung, Erin Walsh and Anne
Prabal Gurung, Erin Walsh and Anne
Wes Gordon
Olivia Palermo
Bach Mai
View ALL 30 Photos

After creating buzz from the front row at Michael Kors on Wednesday morning, “The Devil Wears Prada” protagonist Andy Sachs — we mean Anne Hathaway — continued her one-day fashion week outing at Empire Diner. Neiman Marcus took over the nostalgic 10th Avenue diner for its “Live Your Luxury” fashion week party, hosted by celebrity stylists Erin Walsh and Jason Rembert. 

“We just love each other more than we can say,” Hathaway declared as she enthusiastically greeted Walsh, her longtime stylist, outside of the diner. The actress invited nearby guests to experience the tactile sensation of her red fringed Michael Kors dress, which had made its debut on the runway that morning.

Related Galleries

“I’ve never gotten to wear fresh off the runway before. I’m really excited,” said Hathaway. “I loved the show. I thought it was so cozy and slinky, and that’s how I feel right now.” Despite the week’s warm temperature, Hathaway was ready to embrace the fall season ahead. “I’m so excited for the moment, how great it’s going to be to be really, really cold. And usually that happens around one o’clock in the morning on Nov. 23. You’ll be standing on the street trying to hail a cab, and the temperature drops 17 degrees instantly, and you go, oh, here we go.”

The colder months also signal the debut of the Neiman Marcus Fall Book and campaign.

“I’m from Texas; I grew up pouring over the pages of the book since I was a child looking at everything, dreaming,” said designer Bach Mai, whose clothing is featured in the current issue. On Thursday morning, Mai would be announced as a nominee for the CFDA’s emerging designer of the year award. “When it came out, to have all my friends — because in Texas everyone gets the book — and my family sending me pictures of my page in the book is the most surreal and humbling experience. It’s truly a dream,” he added. “I’m so proud to be an American designer, but also to be a designer from Texas. I know that Neiman’s woman, and the support Neimans has given me has just been incredible.”

Other designers in the crowd included Prabal Gurung, Sally LaPointe, Wes Gordon and Jason Wu.

Walsh touted the retailer’s enthusiasm for bringing on new designers and creating opportunities within the fashion community. “They’re so easy to work with,” she added. “If you give them an idea they’re like, yes — let’s collaborate.” 

“I’m gonna be honest with you,” said Rembert, who earlier that day showed his latest runway collection for his brand Aliétte. “Neiman Marcus Group as a whole was the first company to invest in me in brick-and-mortar and invest in the brand,” he said. “They didn’t say, hey, we want to invest in you but we want buy your entry-level price points — they invested in me and purchased my luxury price points. And I think as a designer, that gives you hope that there is, one, a market for me as a designer, and two, there’s also room to grow with the company.”

Rembert has been busy this week — in addition to dressing celebrities, including Lizzo for the Emmy Awards, and debuting his latest collection, the stylist is readying Mary J. Blige for her tour kicking off Sept. 17. Asked what audiences can expect to see sartorially from the singer, he offered, “Shine. Boots. A lot of custom. We’re having fun with stones and beads and high shine fabrics, and fabrics that are able to have a lot more flexibility and movement,” he added. “Mary J. Blige is synonymous with her style; ‘ghetto fabulous’ is something that she has her signature on, and I’m there to bring that to life, and to help her cultivate it. She does such a good job at being her and elevating herself that honestly, I’m just a vessel, and I feel great to be part of the collaborative process with her.”

And with that, dear New York Fashion Week, we’ll leave you with two words:

That’s all.

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

Hot Summer Bags

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Anne Hathaway Helps Neiman Marcus Close

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad