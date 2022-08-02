×
APL’s Ryan and Adam Goldston Celebrate McLaren Collaboration

The APL McLaren HySpeed sneaker is out.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 01:
Ryan and Adam Goldston. Courtesy of APL

Athletic Propulsion Labs founders Ryan and Adam Goldston celebrated the launch of their latest sneaker collection — the APL McLaren HySpeed — at their flagship at The Grove in Los Angeles on Monday night.

No strangers to partnerships, this one marks a momentous time for the twin brothers; they’ve been fans of McLaren, the British luxury automotive manufacturer, since they were kids, and here they are unveiling their newest design in collaboration with the company.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 01: A general view of atmosphere at APL & McLaren Introduce APL x McLaren HySpeed at APL on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for APL)
Inside the party at the launch of the APL McLaren HySpeed sneaker, held at the APL flagship at The Grove in L.A. Courtesy of APL

It was McLaren who reached out to the brothers, as Adam revealed, and the project has been two years in the making. Launching Tuesday, it’s the automaker’s debut in footwear.

APL
The limited-edition APL McLaren HySpeed, priced at $450, comes in five colors. Courtesy of APL

A new silhouette for APL, it’s designed with performance-enhancing features inspired by McLaren’s super cars. The heel of the shoe, Ryan pointed out, takes influence from the rear of the 765LT model (one of two that were parked outside the event doors). Using lightweight materials with innovative aerodynamics in mind, the limited-edition sneaker is available in five colors — including McLaren’s signature orange.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 01: A general view of atmosphere at APL & McLaren Introduce APL x McLaren HySpeed at APL on August 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for APL)
The APL flagship at The Grove in L.A. was transformed for the APL McLaren HySpeed launch event. Courtesy of APL

Retailing for $450 in men’s and women’s — packaged in a drawer-style box with blueprint drawings inside — the sneaker is available on APL’s site, at its flagship and retailers that include Luisa Via Roma, Net-a-porter, Mr Porter, Selfridges, Level Shoes, Fwrd and Pedder Group.

Those who came out in support included former professional basketball player Alex Stepheson, singer-songwriter Autumn Rowe, Summer Fridays’ Marianna Hewitt, filmmaker Rob Minkoff and Crystal Kung Minkoff of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” as well as content creators Kaye Bassey, Madeleine White, Weronika Zalazinska and Tania Sarin.

