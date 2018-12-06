“Valentino is fly,” proclaimed Slim Jxmmi, one half of the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, at the launch party for the brand’s new Rodeo Drive men’s store on Tuesday night. “I didn’t really know about it until after we achieved fame and we had the money to actually look at those types of things. But this is a firebrand. This coat I’ve got right now reminds me of some [Hussein] Chalayan stuff. I think they do different types of stuff, like this coat, I’d perform in this.” Swae Lee, meanwhile, has a sizable collection of pieces from the brand himself. “I rock a lot of Valentino. Right now I own about 10 pairs of Valentino shoes, but I gotta definitely go out and get a lot more — probably 20 or 30 more,” he tells @marcy_wwd . . . . . . #wwdfashion #RaeSremmurd #SwaeLee #SlimJxmmi