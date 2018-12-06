Art viewing can be taxing, we know. Friends of Paddle8 were welcomed into the basement bowling alley of the Edition Hotel Wednesday night for a bowling party to let off some steam, have drinks and pick up a printed T-shirt while they were at it. Ellie Goulding and her camera-shy fiancé Caspar Jopling were there, as was Princess Eugenie (no photos please). Jeremy Kost and Richie Rose hung out on one of the couches as partygoers sipped passionfruit margaritas and tried their luck at a strike.
