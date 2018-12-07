Prada Mode has officially wrapped its inaugural edition. The cultural platform closed out its three-day Miami residency with a performance by Theaster Gates, who had crafted a site-specific intervention for the club. The leafy outdoor oasis — and selection of elegant Mode cocktails — provided a respite from the crowds, as the week of exhibition-hopping and partying winds down.

Luka Sabbat and his Hot Mess creative partner Noah Dillon arrived with Chloë Sevigny, both in trucker hats. (Sabbat’s read ‘hookers & cocaine’ while Dillon went for the message of ‘when I die bury me upside down so the whole world can kiss my ass.’)

“I’m waiting for the kids,” Sevigny said to Derek Blasberg as Sabbat and Dillon, who had come from the opening cocktail of their Hot Mess exhibition at The ArtPark, greeted friends.

The evening drew many fellow artists who’ve been making the Basel rounds, including Mikalene Thomas, Fab 5 Freddy and Raúl de Nieves, as well as many a celeb: Kanye West, Emma Roberts, Venus Williams and Sevigny breezed through the party over the course of the night, following previous nights’ appearances by Naomi Campbell and Leonardo DiCaprio.

More from Art Basel Miami Beach 2018:

Art Basel Miami Beach 2018: Tessa Thompson Hosts Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale

Art Basel Miami Beach 2018: Serena Williams, Painter

Art Basel Miami Beach 2018: Alan Faena Opens the Doors to His Home

Art Basel Miami Beach 2018: Karaoke Night at Casa Tua