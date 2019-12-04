Larsen Thompson, a first-time Art Basel goer, has fallen under Miami Beach’s spell.

“I called my mom: ‘I’m definitely going to move here one day,'” said Thompson. “And she’s like, ‘please don’t. It’s too far from me in L.A.'”

In addition to hanging out on the beach and a little bit of work (she’s in town for a Fendi project), Larsen has been making the party rounds and taking in all the art along the way. On Tuesday night, she made her way to The Bass Museum of Art for a dinner hosted by Chloé hosted in honor of one of the museum’s solo exhibitions, “Lara Favaretto: Blind Spot.”

“I’ve been literally living my life. I played the drums upstairs,” she said, and there was an interactive element to the Italian artist’s show, too: guests were encouraged to select and take a book from one of her exhibitions. Inside of each, the artist had tucked a photo of her archival work.

“‘Women From the Ankle Down,'” said Thompson, showing off her pick. “I love this one especially because the piece in it is beautiful, I want to frame it. This beautiful woman who’s just jeweled up. That’s why I picked it,” she added. It also happened to match the orange hue of her outfit.

Art Basel Miami Beach 2019: Fashion and Art Collide

Bass museum director Silvia Karman Cubiñá had yet to make her selection from the shelves of books. “I’ve been so busy, and I really want to enjoy the process of selecting a book so I’m kind of waiting for a quiet moment. I love this gesture of rescuing something that was meant to be thrown away, and it finding a better home,” she said. “[Favaretto’s] work is really about giving new life to things.”

Her pick might have to wait until the week is over, though; she’s planning to hit up the Art Basel, NADA and Untitled fairs, having already stopped by Design Miami earlier that day. “I loved AGO Projects from Mexico City,” she said. “It just opened very recently as a gallery — Rudy Weissenberg and Rodman Primack are the owners, and they’re doing a fabulous job.”

While the dinner was held in Favaretto’s honor, the Italian artist shied away from the attention; as Cubiñá praised her work in front of the crowd, which included Leigh Lezark, Marina Testino and Anaa Saber, Favaretto draped her white dinner napkin over her head in an effort to hide. Relief came when the literal spotlight was cast upon ballerina Maria Kochetkova, who performed two dances for the crowd, including the piece “Confetti for 70 Guests,” choreographed specifically for the dinner.

Art Basel Miami Beach 2019: What to Do and See