The annual Pérez Art Museum Miami party, known as PAMM Presents, once again rounded out the Art Basel week on Thursday, this time with a performance by the Chicago-based soul singer Jamila Woods.

If the celebrity dousing of the week has left the true art crowd feeling squeamish — but still wanting to party — the PAMM bash was the place to be, drawing a much more artist and collector heavy crowd than VIP.

Guests arrived to the museum shortly after 9 p.m. to take in the museum’s current exhibitions, including “Teresita Fernández: Elemental,” “The Other Side of Now: Foresight Into Contemporary Caribbean Art” and “Zhao Gang: History Painting.”

The upper level was filled with a who’s who of the audience, where a buffet of Chinese food was laid out, before the audience meandered downstairs at 10 p.m. sharp to take in Woods’ performance.