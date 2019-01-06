LOS ANGELES — Stars braved the cold and rain Saturday evening, descending upon a secret location in Koreatown in search of “Heaven” on Earth.

Guests for The Art of Elysium’s annual black-tie event feasted on a family-style dinner and watched the unveiling of Peter Dundas’ Hollywood-inspired D7 collection with models including Georgia Fowler, Winnie Harlow and Tami Williams.

“This is the 12th year of Heaven,” founder Jennifer Howell noted of her philanthropic organization’s gala to benefit individuals experiencing crisis.

The event drew Lily Collins, Dree Hemingway, Kris Jenner, Rooney Mara and Dita Von Teese, among others, to honor artists Beau Dunn with the 2019 Spirit of Elysium Award and Michael Muller with the Visionary Award for their efforts as volunteers over the years.

Although both agreed the recognition was a shock, they were grateful. “It means the world to me,” Dunn said. “It’s a weird award for me. I’ve been volunteering since 2002. It’s never going to stop; it’s just something that’s built inside of me. Giving back, I receive as much as I give.”

Muller was also tapped to design the event with his own interpretation of heaven that included a 3-D underwater experience and oversize pupils.

“He really nailed the message,” Howell noted. “Heaven is connection. I think the biggest thing we give to everyone we serve and everyone who volunteers is a real human connection.”