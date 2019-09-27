DECADE DO: Atelier Cologne, the fragrance brand founded by Sylvie Ganter and Christophe Cervasel, turns 10 this year. And to celebrate, it created a mega pop-up shop in Artcurial auction house’s building in Paris.

Kicked off by a party on Wednesday night with live music, the two days following were reserved for private visits, followed by public access on Saturday and Sunday.

“The idea is a dream that we have had since a long time,” said Cervasel. “We now have about 30 boutiques around the world. They are beautiful and tiny. You can have an amazing experience, but you cannot really dive into the creativity of each cologne. The idea is to expand our atelier.”

Numerically echoing Atelier Cologne’s decade in existence, 10 of the brand’s scents are given a room each.

“Orange Sanguine is really this breakfast in the morning by the sea,” said Cervasel, citing an example. “You can dive into each perfume, like you were literally having a bath in each scent.”

To wit: One room features a bathtub full of oranges. There’s another with what look to be keys of a massive typewriter and book-lined shelves,

He called this Atelier Cologne’s first huge, international pop-up. It measures about 3,890 square feet, or 10 times the size of Atelier Cologne’s average store.

On site, it’s possible to purchase scents, get samples and have perfume cases engraved. Over the weekend, talks are planned including a “Good Mood Class” and one centered on making pressed flowers.

Atelier Cologne has been owned by L’Oréal since 2016.