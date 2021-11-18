Athena Calderone Opens Her Home to Celebrate Fashion, Friends and MyTheresa

In the spirit of Thanksgiving and her ongoing relationship with MatchesFashion, Athena Calderone opened up her Brooklyn home on Wednesday night to host an intimate dinner celebrating fashion, friends and food.

The evening kicked off with cocktails and an ethereal musical performance by Zsela, who had the crowd captivated as she sang accompanied by a live cello player against the backdrop of a dramatic fall foliage installation by Fox Fodder Farm.

Guests included Jenna Lyons, Laura Kim, Nate Berkus, Daniel Arsham, Ali Bird and Ezra J. William.

MyTheresa chief executive officer Michael Kliger had flown over from Munich for the occasion, his first time back in New York in almost two years.

“It’s very bizarre because the last two years have been very challenging, and also of course sad and traumatic — but this is how life is,” said Kliger before dinner. “In the same two years we went public, we grew our business, we hired so many people. I think the essence is: it’s never the end, and also whenever you think nothing can go wrong, it will go wrong. The last few years clearly have told us all enjoy when you can enjoy, because you never know what will happen.”

The luxury e-commerce platform, which debuted on the NYSE in January, began collaborating with Calderone in the spring. “She’s very much about picking the right things, mixing the right things, be it in cooking, be it in interiors,” said Kliger before dinner. “And MyTheresa is also about picking the right things. It’s all about curation.”

As guests sat for an autumnal family-style dinner catered by Poppy’s, Calderone encouraged everyone in the room to lean into the spirit of community — ’tis the season — and storytelling.

“All of us here tonight are dear friends, all of us are creatives. We’re artists. We all tell stories,” said Calderone. “The past year and a half, we’ve all been in these silos, and that’s not how creativity is done. It’s about the people that you surround yourself with,” she added. “We all do things differently, but we all need fashion, right? We all tell our stories through fashion. We can’t do it without fashion.”

She passed the floor to Heather Kaminetsky, MatchesFashion president for North Americas, who praised Calderone’s design sensibility.

“Thank you so much for opening up your beautiful home,” said Kaminetsky, speaking for the entire room. “I was telling Athena, I can’t tell you how many people on the team were like, ‘Tell us what it’s really like. Does it really look like it looks on Instagram?’ It’s even more beautiful.”