×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 18, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Prada Targets 4.5B Euro Sales in Medium Term

Fashion

Jonathan Anderson Handpicks All the Art for Loewe’s ‘Cozy’ Boutiques

Fashion

As Her Rouje Label Turns Five, Even Jeanne Damas Is Over French Girl Style

Athena Calderone Opens Her Home to Celebrate Fashion, Friends and MyTheresa

The design expert hosted a dinner with the luxury e-tailer in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

Gallery Icon View ALL 13 Photos

In the spirit of Thanksgiving and her ongoing relationship with MatchesFashion, Athena Calderone opened up her Brooklyn home on Wednesday night to host an intimate dinner celebrating fashion, friends and food.

The evening kicked off with cocktails and an ethereal musical performance by Zsela, who had the crowd captivated as she sang accompanied by a live cello player against the backdrop of a dramatic fall foliage installation by Fox Fodder Farm.

Guests included Jenna Lyons, Laura Kim, Nate Berkus, Daniel Arsham, Ali Bird and Ezra J. William.

MyTheresa chief executive officer Michael Kliger had flown over from Munich for the occasion, his first time back in New York in almost two years.

“It’s very bizarre because the last two years have been very challenging, and also of course sad and traumatic — but this is how life is,” said Kliger before dinner. “In the same two years we went public, we grew our business, we hired so many people. I think the essence is: it’s never the end, and also whenever you think nothing can go wrong, it will go wrong. The last few years clearly have told us all enjoy when you can enjoy, because you never know what will happen.”

Related Galleries

The luxury e-commerce platform, which debuted on the NYSE in January, began collaborating with Calderone in the spring. “She’s very much about picking the right things, mixing the right things, be it in cooking, be it in interiors,” said Kliger before dinner. “And MyTheresa is also about picking the right things. It’s all about curation.”

As guests sat for an autumnal family-style dinner catered by Poppy’s, Calderone encouraged everyone in the room to lean into the spirit of community — ’tis the season — and storytelling.

“All of us here tonight are dear friends, all of us are creatives. We’re artists. We all tell stories,” said Calderone. “The past year and a half, we’ve all been in these silos, and that’s not how creativity is done. It’s about the people that you surround yourself with,” she added. “We all do things differently, but we all need fashion, right? We all tell our stories through fashion. We can’t do it without fashion.”

She passed the floor to Heather Kaminetsky, MatchesFashion president for North Americas, who praised Calderone’s design sensibility.

“Thank you so much for opening up your beautiful home,” said Kaminetsky, speaking for the entire room. “I was telling Athena, I can’t tell you how many people on the team were like, ‘Tell us what it’s really like. Does it really look like it looks on Instagram?’ It’s even more beautiful.”

Victor Calderone, Athena Calderone
Victor Calderone and Athena Calderone Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Athena Calderone, MyTheresa Host Dinner in

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad