Australian-based Meshki Throws Iranian-themed Dinner in L.A.

"We dream of a day when all women have the freedom to choose what to wear, to choose who they love, what they believe and what they choose to do with their bodies," said co-designer Shadi Kord.

MESHKI
Sahar Golestani Courtesy of Meshki

Meshki designers Natalie Khoei and Shadi Kord threw a dinner and dance party in Los Angeles in celebration of their Iranian heritage and nine-year anniversary of the Australian-based brand.

“Being an immigrant and a child of immigrants from Iran, we know that doing what we do today is not possible for so many women in Iran and around the world,” said Kord. “So, we don’t take our freedom for granted. And we have made it our mission to make a difference and empower and represent women of all cultures, all backgrounds. We dream of a day when all women, regardless of where they’re born, have the same freedom to follow their dreams without limitation. We dream of a day when all women have the freedom to choose what to wear, to choose who they love, what they believe and what they choose to do with their bodies.”

The duo met as architecture students in Australia in 2013, investing just $200 each into the business. It began as an Instagram account, which now has 2.3 million followers and grown to a team of 60.

“So many of the guests that are here tonight are influencers that we’ve worked with and they’ve been a huge part of our growth,” continued Kord. “Influencer marketing has been one of the biggest elements that contributed to our growth from the get-go.”

“We’re still keeping up with the moment,” added Khoei. “We started on Instagram when it was really taking off. That was a springboard for the brand, and now we’re moving to TikTok and influencers are really blowing up on that platform.”

Meshki
Nazanin Mandi Courtesy of Meshki

It was a mix of content creators — Shiva Safai Houweling, Sahar Golestani, Janette Ok, Catherine Li, Francis Lola, Sav Palacio — and L.A.-based women with a large social media following, including actress Nazanin Mandi, model Mahlagha Ghajaberi, Skinbuttr founder Tatiana Price, architect Behamin Barootkoob, makeup artist Ash Holm and entrepreneur Gabriela Bandy. Most wore dresses from the brand’s new collection, inspired by the Iranian city of Shiraz (lots of diamanté trims and straps on viscose-rayon fabrications).

“We customized hardware, fabrics, colors,” said Kord of the line, full of blues and emerald greens. Manufactured in Asia, Meshki (Farsi for black) is designed in Australia. “Everything was created to reflect Shiraz and the architecture of Iran.”

The event, as imagined by celebrity event planner Melissa Andre’s MADCo production, looked to transport guests to Shiraz, with artist and calligraphist Mohtadi Mirak penning names in Persian script; Kioh offering a tea station, and Nicole Dayani of Nicole’s Kitchen L.A. behind the Persian dishes. Held in the open air at a private residence, the women sipped on cocktails like “Persian rose and pomegranate” margaritas while enjoying a menu featuring Shirazi salad, saffron rice cake and skewers.

Meshki
Shadi Kord, Melissa Andre and Natalie Khoei Courtesy of Meshki

Prior to dessert — coupes of saffron cream napoleon topped with berries — dancers came out to the beats of Iranian music, surprising guests, who were quick to join the dance floor.

“L.A. is our second home,” Kord said of the location of choice, earlier in the evening. “We’ve always looked to L.A. for inspiration. The U.S. is a huge focus for us in terms of growth.”

Meshki
The candlelit dinner turned into a dance party. Courtesy of Meshki
