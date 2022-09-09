Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Dine at The Strand With Bottega Veneta

Of all the New York landmarks to have been tapped by fashion brands for party venues over the years, somehow The Strand has remained untouched — until Thursday, when Bottega Veneta hosted an ever-so-elegant dinner on the second floor of the iconic bookstore.

Bottega’s Matthieu Blazy played host for the evening, welcoming guests including Chloë Sevigny, Bella Hadid and Angus Cloud to the store in celebration of the Bottega Veneta and The Strand partnership, which yielded three leather tote bags adorned with the store’s logo.

Upon entry guests milled about the ground floor as trays of bellinis and Peronis floated around, making bookstore-level soft conversation. Upstairs the lights had been dimmed and a cozy mood was set, with a single long table stretch through the room, surrounded by stacks of books.

“Being here at the Strand is such a pleasure,” Blazy told the room, explaining that it’s one of his favorite destinations in New York and that he’s been known to get lost in the bookstore. “I got obsessed with different editions, it became an addiction,” he said of the books.