×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fashion Industry Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as Period of National Mourning Begins in U.K.

Eye

Everything to Know About Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral, U.K. National Mourning, New Royal Titles

Business

Raf Simons, Burberry Cancel Shows, Department Stores Go Dark as U.K. Mourns Queen Elizabeth II

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Dine at The Strand With Bottega Veneta

Inside Bottega Veneta's NYFW dinner, held on the second floor of The Strand bookstore.

Bella Hadid and Angus Cloud
Bottega Veneta x The Strand NYFW
Bella Hadid and Angus Cloud
Bottega Veneta x The Strand NYFW
The scene at Bottega Veneta x
View ALL 12 Photos

Of all the New York landmarks to have been tapped by fashion brands for party venues over the years, somehow The Strand has remained untouched — until Thursday, when Bottega Veneta hosted an ever-so-elegant dinner on the second floor of the iconic bookstore. 

Bottega’s Matthieu Blazy played host for the evening, welcoming guests including Chloë Sevigny, Bella Hadid and Angus Cloud to the store in celebration of the Bottega Veneta and The Strand partnership, which yielded three leather tote bags adorned with the store’s logo. 

Upon entry guests milled about the ground floor as trays of bellinis and Peronis floated around, making bookstore-level soft conversation. Upstairs the lights had been dimmed and a cozy mood was set, with a single long table stretch through the room, surrounded by stacks of books.

“Being here at the Strand is such a pleasure,” Blazy told the room, explaining that it’s one of his favorite destinations in New York and that he’s been known to get lost in the bookstore. “I got obsessed with different editions, it became an addiction,” he said of the books.

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

Hot Summer Bags

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Bella Hadid, Angus Cloud Attend Bottega

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad