×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Teams With Thebe Magugu for Charity Project

Business

British Brands, Retailers ‘Disappointed’ by Tax-free Shopping Reversal

Business

What Does China’s Communist Party Congress Mean for the Luxury Market?

Bella Hadid and Jessica Alba Honored at the Golden Heart Awards 2022

The annual awards for God's Love We Deliver, thrown by Michael Kors, was hosted by Billy Porter and featured a surprise performance by Lea Michele.

Billy Porter and Bella Hadid
Jessica Wang
Michael Kors and Bella Hadid
Nicole Ari Parker
Pritika Swarup
View ALL 43 Photos

On a warm, rainy fall Monday night, guests in their finest, most glittery Michael Kors gathered on the west side of Manhattan for the annual Golden Heart Awards for charity God’s Love We Deliver.

The event, now in its 16th year, was emceed by past honoree Billy Porter, and this year recognized Bella Hadid with the Golden Heart Award for Mental Health Advocacy, Jessica Alba with The Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Philanthropy, Huma Abedin with the Golden Heart Award for Outstanding Leadership and Karen Pearl of God’s Love with the Golden Heart Award for Lifetime Achievement. 

Guests were treated to a cocktail hour thrown by Bemelmans Bar of The Carlyle hotel, with waiters dressed in Bemelmans’ signature red coats, a piano performance and the bar’s famed martini. In addition to the honorees, the likes of Lea Michele, Freida Pinto, Paloma Elsesser, Georgina Chapman, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Nicky Hilton Rothschild and more were in attendance. 

Related Galleries

God’s Love began in the ’80s during the HIV and Aids epidemic, and ever since has worked to bring medically tailored meals to New Yorkers living with severe illness. 

“The amazing thing about the organization is they started something truly grassroots back in the ’80s, in the basement of a church, and whatever gets thrown their way, they say, ‘OK you know what, we’ll handle this,’” Michael Kors said during the cocktail hour. “A lot of people think New York is cold and isolating. ‘Does anyone really know who lives next door? Does anyone care about their neighbors?’ And I think God’s Love We Deliver is this remarkable organization that reminds us how much we’re all interconnected.” 

Alba said she learned about the organization during the pandemic and it struck a chord with her own philanthropic work through her Honest company.

“This is one of the key ones in New York and I work with one in L.A., and we work with a bunch of nonprofit partners, that’s part of our business model,” she said ahead of the program. “It’s important, the work that they do, and helping so many folks who are struggling to get by. I think we all should do our part in giving back. The world would be a better place if we all did a little bit more. This is just exemplary of what we all should be doing.” 

During the dinner and program, Michele, on a night off from “Funny Girl,” came onstage and surprised the crowd with a live musical performance. The evening would go on to raise more than $3 million for the charity, which translates to more than 300,000 meals for New Yorkers in need.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

Hot Summer Bags

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba Honored at Michael Kors' Golden Heart Awards

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad