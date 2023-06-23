×
Betsey Johnson and Miley Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation Throw Pride Party in West Hollywood

The bash celebrated a partnership between the two, with Betsey Johnson donating $1 to Happy Hippie for every item purchased in her rhinestone collection.

Betsey Johnson, DD Fuego, Kandy Muse and Gottmik.
Aquaria
Betsey Johnson
Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Kandy Muse and Aquaria
The scene at the party.
Betsey Johnson’s partnership with Miley Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation came to life Thursday night at a Pride party in West Hollywood.

Continuing their collaboration, the two unveiled a social campaign for Pride titled “Sparkle and Shine” earlier this month. It features drag queens Aquaria, Kandy Muse, Desmond Is Amazing, Catherrine, Vanjie, ballet dancer Harper Watters and model Lizette Pinto e Melo.

Held at Heart WeHo, Cyrus was MIA at the bash, but Johnson held court. She arrived on theme — inspired by Studio 54 and Andy Warhol’s The Factory — sparkling in a metallic gold dress of her own design. She accessorized with signature elbow-length gloves in black, cut out at the fingertips to reveal long red nails that matched her cherry-colored pout.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars Gottmik, Kandy Muse and Vanessa Vanji Mateo performed for guests, which included Chrishell Stause of “Selling Sunset”; singer-songwriter Loren Gray; dancer Harper Watters; drag performer DD Fuego, and music artists Lydia Night and Ashlee Keating.

For every item purchased from Betsey Johnson’s rhinestone collection, the brand will donate $1 to Happy Hippie through Shopping Gives, a software allowing brands to make social impact. The Happy Hippie Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Cyrus in 2014, focuses on helping homelessness youth, the LGBTQIA+ community and other “vulnerable populations.” It’s funded privately, with all donations going to those in need, according to the organization.

“At Happy Hippie, we celebrate our LGBTQ community every day of the year, and this June for Pride Month we are so excited to be partnering with Betsey Johnson to keep sharing our message of acceptance and belonging and to continue our work providing LGBTQ youth with support services,” Cyrus said in a statement.

