Bette Midler is serving up a special treat for Halloween this year.

Hulaween, Midler’s annual Halloween costume gala benefiting New York Restoration Project, will open its doors — well, make that browser windows — to a wider audience this year. Tickets for the virtual Oct. 30 event are priced at $10 and will provide “guests” access to a one-hour streamed show. In past years, the event’s costume contest has been a competitive draw, with designer judges like Michael Kors and Marc Jacobs selecting winners from a room full of elaborate get-ups. Costume contest plans for the virtual event are still pending, but Midler isn’t sitting this year out. Instead, she’s taking a group approach and dusting off an old Halloween look for “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover.”

To help draw a crowd despite the distanced format, Midler tapped her “Hocus Pocus” costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy to join her as event cohosts. NYRP will also host an online themed shop during October, featuring “Hocus Pocus”-themed merch including “artisan-made bobbles, gewgaws and devilishly delicious treats.” All proceeds will benefit the organization.

