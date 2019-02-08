In what currently holds the crown for cutest themed event of NYFW, Fendi hosted a best friends party Thursday evening at its Madison Avenue boutique, in honor of its famed Baguette bag.

Emma Roberts, Amanda Seyfried, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Devon Windsor, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Nina Agdal, Eleanor Lambert, Grace Mahary, Jasmine Sanders and more packed into the store to kick off a busy night of parties across town.

“As a teenager I always saw the Baguette bag as so chic, and anyone I saw carrying it, I wanted one,” Roberts said, wearing a cherry red, Baguette crossbody. “I remember seeing it on ‘Sex and the City’ and I coveted one. I actually bought my first Fendi Baguette, a vintage one, at a secondhand store and I was so in love with it. And I spilled something on it and it got stained and I had to get rid of it so I was really excited to come tonight.”

Roberts will attend Longchamp’s show on Saturday and then will celebrate her 28th birthday Sunday. “It will be a festivities-filled weekend,” she said. “I don’t know yet [what I’m doing] — it’s a surprise. I’m usually filming on my birthday so I get to have an actual free day to celebrate…inching closer to 30!”

She and the rest of her cast will begin filming the ninth season of “American Horror Story” in July. “I don’t know what’s happening yet, but I hope to have lunch with Ryan [Murphy] and find out all the tricks and treats,” she said.

In the meantime, she’s working on decorating her home by scouting out vintage stores. “I like the hunt of finding the perfect thing,” she said. “Like, I was at a vintage fair and got some cool, weird stuff for my office.”

Once a vintage lover, always a vintage lover.

