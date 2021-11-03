×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Patrice Louvet Talks Momentum Ralph Lauren;

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci RTW Spring 2022

Business

Chanel Returns to International Events With Dubai Show

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Emily in Paris’ Will Have Shoppable Content for Season 2

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Jared Leto, Lizzo, Gwyneth Paltrow, Paul Mescal With Phoebe Bridgers, All the Stars at Gucci’s Show and After Party

An insider's look into the night.

Gallery Icon View ALL 27 Photos

“I can’t believe we’re standing in the middle of f-cking Hollywood Boulevard,” exclaimed Sienna Miller, alongside Serena Williams and James Corden, echoing the sentiments of just about everyone at Gucci’s Los Angeles show on Tuesday night.

“It’s insane,” said Gucci beauty muse and Surfbort punk frontwoman Dani Miller of the Italian house’s takeover of the street — closing down the stretch from North Orange Drive to North Highland Avenue. “Gucci Love Parade” read the marquee at the lit-up El Capitan Theatre, across the street from the TCL Chinese Theatre, both dating back to the ’20s. “We’re hanging out on Hollywood Boulevard. It’s mind-blowing. I feel like I’m on ecstasy, and I’m completely sober.”

The Los Angeles landmark, typically filled with visitors strolling the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was completely cleared. Directors’ chairs adorned with movie star names — seating for the show — lined the shut storefronts, and at the center was the runway, showcased with dramatic spotlights and Old Hollywood music as the soundtrack. It looked like a movie set, remarked Selma Blair.

Related Galleries

“What a feast for the eyes,” said the actress, in a sequined Gucci minidress and tights. “We have been so in need and so thrilled that Gucci has done this for L.A., for us. We needed a real injection of a little glam and possibilities and space. It’s incredible.”

What she particularly loves about Gucci, she said, is how inclusive the brand has been.

“To be doing incredibly beautiful, momentous things, and also truly giving back — Gucci has been really in the forefront,” she continued, noting the house dressed “Crip Camp” director James Lebrecht, who she had been chatting with moments earlier, at this year’s Oscars. The film, nominated for best documentary, recounts the experiences at a ’70s summer camp for teens with disabilities.

“Can you believe this shirt?” asked Lebrecht, showing off his floral button-down Gucci top. “Can you just believe this incredible shirt?”

Like Hollywood Boulevard, with “the music and the incredible lights,” he felt “transformed,” he said.

“You put it on and you feel like something inside of you lifts up,” he said. “The statement of saying, we want to dress someone like myself, who’s a wheelchair user, in our clothing to represent our brand, not only at the Oscars but tonight, is incredibly meaningful. It’s meaningful to a lot of people in my community that we are being seen for who we truly are, which are beautiful, creative people. And we often don’t get portrayed like that. Moments like this help push the bar forward to say, ‘Where are our movie stars for my community?’ Well, the more that we are seen in public, that we are part of this community, the sooner that’s going to happen.”

“Alessandro is one of a kind,” said Miller of Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, who put her — and her signature gap-toothed smile — on Gucci’s first beauty ads. “Music, painters, every type of artist, and no matter where you’re at in life, he just sees you for your true self and really bring you out and celebrates you.”

“My friends around the world are, like, ‘You’re smiling at me at the mall,’” she said of the campaign. “I’m like, ‘Yes, keeping the spirit alive.’ My work with Gucci is just about celebrating your true beauty, however that is for you. And I’m happy that Miley Cyrus is now in there, being the face, too.”

Cyrus, the star of Gucci’s newest fragrance, was steps away, posing for photographers with Billie Eilish. All eyes were on the two, who were then joined by Dakota Johnson and Paul Mescal. Sam Taylor-Johnson with Aaron Johnson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Florence + the Machine’s Florence Welch, Mark Ronson and Diane Keaton stood nearby. The event also brought out Kering chief executive officer Francois-Henri Pinault with Salma Hayek, Tracee Ellis Ross, Awkwafina, Anjelica Huston and Dawn Hudson.

“Take your seats,” urged passersby. “The show is starting.”

“Can you help us find our seats?” asked Olivia Wilde with Thomasin McKenzie, before joining the celebrity-filled section.

There were familiar faces in the show, too. Jared Leto, Phoebe Bridgers, Macaulay Culkin, St. Vincent and Miranda July walked the runway, which closed with Björk’s “All Is Full of Love.” (The show was an ode to Hollywood, of course — to the city’s “mythology of the possible,” as Michele penned in a letter — but also to his mother, who worked as a film production assistant.)

How was playing model?

“It was fun,” Leto said at the show’s after party, held at The Hollywood Roosevelt’s outdoor Tropicana Pool & Café. The actor was busy indulging fans with selfies in a tucked away section filled with seating. There was Michele, holding court, Cyrus and Eilish.

“This place is huge,” said Eilish, noticeably in high spirits in a lace number and beaded headpiece, when she first walked into the space. The pool had been covered with a black-and-white checkered dance floor.

“It was sick,” she said of the show, no stranger to a Gucci production. “I was very impressed but not surprised.”

For professional skateboarder Nyjah Huston, it was his first “big” fashion show, he revealed.

“Man, it was everything I expected and a lot more,” he said, bare-chested in a logo-adorned suit.

He could be found on the packed and sweaty dance floor hours later, along with Tyler, the Creator, Beck, Petra Collins, the Johnsons, Welch and July — all letting loose as Ronson spun. At the center, headline-making couple Mescal and Bridgers danced and kissed, turning heads. And at the very front was Lizzo — in a Gucci coat, sparkling necklace and barrettes in her hair — with her crew, singing along to every word of “Uptown Funk.”

“Take a picture of me and Dapper Dan, please,” she asked as she was leaving. It was close to midnight and the party was still going strong. “With flash, please.”

The American fashion designer happily obliged.

“We’re all here because of you,” she told him. “I have on this coat because of you. I got Gucci in my cornrows because of you.”

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Paul Mescal

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad