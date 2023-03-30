Rosé Attends Sulwhasoo Dinner at The Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Korean beauty brand Sulwhasoo launched their yearlong partnership on Wednesday night with a dinner at the museum’s Temple of Dendur.

Earlier in the day, Sulwhasoo brand ambassador Roseanne Park, otherwise known as Rosé of Blackpink, had shared on Instagram that she was in town for the event, along with a photo of the invitation. Not surprisingly, her fans had turned out in full force, congregating on the sidewalk at the bottom of the Met steps as guests made their way inside the museum.

The singer was joined by fellow brand ambassadors Youn Yuh-jung and Jia Song, along with guests including Ashley Park, A$AP Ferg, LaQuan Smith, Britt Lower, Precious Lee, Chloe Flower, Georgia Fowler and Antoni Porowski.

Dinner, created by Atomix chef Junghyun Park, kicked off with a screening of Sulwhasoo’s latest campaign video “I Am Ginseng” — projected on the museum walls — followed by another video that featured new brand face Tilda Swinton. After opening remarks from the Met’s chief advancement officer Whitney Donhauser and Sulwhasoo parent company Amorepacific Group’s Sean Kim, the three brand ambassadors each took their turn at the mic.

“I’m not very used to these speeches, so please excuse me if I mess this up,” Rosé said. “Today has been an incredible experience for me, and I feel extremely honored to be part of this tradition to celebrate global heritage. I would love to congratulate Sulwhasoo and the Met for this new partnership, and I hope you both continue to inspire us all to appreciate and observe timeless values that make our world a more beautiful place.”

Youn, who won an Oscar in 2021 for her supporting role in “Minari,” spoke about discovering the brand many years ago in Europe, while visiting her sons during their study abroad.

“I thought that it was really smart to use such a traditional Korean ingredient like ginseng. And after that, I fell in love with Sulwhasoo,” the actress said. “It shows appreciation and pride in our country. Now, the Met and Sulwhasoo are working together to share our heritage.”

Song kept her comments succinct. “I’m really honored to be here for Sulwhasoo, for art,” the actress said. “Cheers!”

The evening continued with a performance by Ambiguous Dance Company and after party DJ set by Anderson.Paak.

Rosé

Kevin Harrington, Ashley Park and Antoni Porowski Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

Anderson.Paak Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Paloma Elsesser and Precious Lee Darian DiCianno/BFA.com