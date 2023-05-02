Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and More Attend Boom Boom Room Met Gala After Party

It’s not a first Monday in May without a stop at the Boom Boom Room. The classic Met Gala after party was hosted this year by Janelle Monáe, featuring a performance by ​​Kaytranada. The downtown party was the second stop of the night for many, as they made their way downtown following the big night and a stop at The Mark Hotel for the Karl Lagerfeld party.

Early arrivers included Lea Michele, who tucked into a banquette and studied her phone screen. Darren Criss and “What We Do in the Shadow” actor Harvey Guillén paired up by the bar: “Could you take a picture of us kissing?” Guillén asked a photographer.

Ashley Park was in attendance, as were Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra; they crowded into the sunken tables right by the club’s entrance. First time Met goer Florence Pugh opted for a shorter number for her after-party look, and took in the Boom Boom scene with Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccolo. She had her hands up in the air swaying to the music and requested a cigarette break before posing for photos again. Jenna Ortega, also making her Met Gala debut, wore her same Thom Browne look from the gala and gamely obliged superfans with conversation.

Close to 2 a.m., Ariana DeBose and Lil Nas X each danced their way into the club, and were soon followed by Billie Eilish and Finneas. Inside, Monáe was on top of the bar, still clad in her Thom Browne bikini and calling for a toast.

“To the lives we lead. To the dreams we chase. To the moments that we make. And to the f–ked up s–t we can’t erase.” No one seemed to know exactly what they were cheers-ing to, but that was beside the point entirely.