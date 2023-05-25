×
Bree Runway, Erdem Moralıoğlu Come Together to Celebrate Campbell Addy’s London Exhibition

The crowd included A$AP Nast, Feben Vemmenby, Leomie Anderson, Rafael Pavarotti, Saul Nash and Foday Dumbuya.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 24: (L to R) Ib Kamara, Campbell Addy and Bree Runway attend the Johnnie Walker Blue Label dinner celebrating Campbell Addy's 'I Love Campbell' exhibition, hosted by Ib Kamara, at 180 The Strand on May 24, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for RanaVerse)
Ib Kamara, Campbell Addy and Bree Runway at the Johnnie Walker Blue Label dinner celebrating Addy's "I Love Campbell" exhibition. Dave Benett/Getty Images for RanaVerse

LONDON Stars of London’s fashion, music and art scenes came together to celebrate fashion photographer Campbell Addy’s first solo exhibition, “I Love Campbell” at a dinner hosted by Ib Kamara in partnership with Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

The crowd included A$AP Nast, Bree Runway, Erdem Moralıoğlu, Feben Vemmenby, Leomie Anderson, Rafael Pavarotti, Saul Nash and Foday Dumbuya.

Guests viewed the exhibit, which takes place at 180 the Strand and sees Addy exploring themes such as identity, sexual assault, religion through photography, painting and film.

Leomie Anderson
Leomie Anderson Courtesy

“I feel like I’m expressing myself as opposed to being strategic,” said Addy, who also cited turning 30 as an inspiration for this exhibition. 

“I’m no longer running from my upbringing, because I can’t. What I’m doing now is seeing the past for what it is. I’m able to play with it and explore it now because it doesn’t hurt me,” he added.

Addy teased multiple new projects in the works, including the return of his publication, Niijournal.

“I’ve done some shoots for it already. I might do it in another country. The concept is living. I’m going to revisit themes in this space,” he said.

Host Kamara, editor in chief of Dazed and art and image director of Off-White, made a grand entrance with his ensemble, accessorizing his outfit with a Chanel bag and with a beaded belt he’d bought for a steal on eBay. 

While Kamara kept quiet on his upcoming projects, he did reveal his summer plans.

“I’m going to go to Sierra Leone. I always love going home. I feel refreshed and happy,” he said.

Upstairs, over dinner, designer Moralıoğlu revealed he had just come from shooting his resort collection with Addy that day.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 24: Erdem Moralioglu and Campbell Addy attend the Johnnie Walker Blue Label dinner celebrating Campbell Addy's 'I Love Campbell' exhibition, hosted by Ib Kamara, at 180 The Strand on May 24, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for RanaVerse)
Erdem Moralıoğlu and Campbell Addy Dave Benett/Getty Images for RanaVerse

“I am going to Greece at some point,” he said about his plans for the summer. Otherwise, he’ll be busy preparing for his show in September.

Foday Dumbuya, designer of Labrum London and recent recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, discussed his upcoming collaboration and collection.

“I’ve got a Tupac collaboration coming up, inspired by a poetry book that he wrote, which is called ‘A Rose That Grew From Concrete.’ Hopefully it will come out on his birthday or later,” Dumbuya disclosed.

Coming soon is the designer’s spring collection, which he said was inspired by African folklore.

Post-dinner, guests were in festive spirits, mingling over drinks.

Singer Runway, whose hits include “ATM” and “Hot Hot,” teased new music to go along with her impending summer glow-up.

“The summer is giving Bree in her sexiest. She’s breaking out of her cage and leveling up,” she said, alluding to an exciting, unreleased announcement.

“We’re going to have a banger for the summer,” she said about an upcoming single.

Nash had taken a break from preparing his spring 2024 show to celebrate Addy.

“It will feel really fresh. I’m really excited about the colors this season,” he teased about what to expect for his upcoming collection.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé's Fashion 'Renaissance'

Men's Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox's Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez's Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

