Brooke Shields and Dodiee Host NYFW Dinner at Don Angie

On Sunday night, as the Super Bowl was well underway, the fashion crowd convened downtown to toast Elisa Dahan's new brand.

Brooke Shields and Elisa Dahan
Jennifer Fisher
Eniko Mihalik
Brooke Shields
Eniko Mihalik
On Sunday night, Dodiee offered the sports agnostic an alternative evening plan: a fashion dinner at Michelin-starred restaurant Don Angie. The party started just as Rihanna’s superbowl halftime show was getting underway, but talk inside the dining room veered towards a different topic: streamlined knitwear.

Brooke Shields, who was cohosting the dinner with Dodiee founder Elisa Dahan, held court during cocktail hour. Shields had attended the Son Jung Wan runway show the day before with one of her daughters, and enthusiastically pulled up a photo on her phone before launching into her Dodiee origin story.

“My friend Helena Christensen came to meet my husband and I for a drink not too long ago. She was wearing this amazing dress and I was like — I need that. Where, what, how did that happen? I need this,” Shields said. 

Christensen’s dress was from Dodiee, and the model had just come from hosting an event for the newly launched brand’s New York holiday pop-up. Shields headed over to the store the next day, was introduced to the Montreal-based Dahan, and her love for the brand was solidified. “It was the purest version of inclusivity that I had ever experienced personally in trying on clothes. It just made me feel really sexy and celebrated,” added Shields.

“And so I [thought], well, how did you get Helena? And I said, I’ll host a dinner for you — why don’t we make it a thing? I’ve got all this press coming out from my documentary, which is coming in April,” added Shields, who’s currently gearing up for the spring release of her documentary “Pretty Baby.” “So I said, look, tell me what’s new and I’ll wear it on shows and — I don’t know — maybe it can help.”

Shields was in good company at Don Angie. Guests including Jihae Kim, Minnie Mills, Racquel Chevremont, Zani Gugelmann, Maria Borges and Jennifer Fisher were all donning Dodiee pieces; Shields and Maria Borges matched in a lime green top and fringed skirt set, a new color release.

“These colors are a sign of rebirth, so it’s fresh and alive, which is why I always want to have a little bit of it in the collection,” said Dahan, wearing lilac. The Montreal-based founder was formerly the cofounder and cocreative director for Mackage, which was acquired in 2017. 

As a luxury knitwear brand, Dodiee’s selling point is built-in shapewear placed in targeted areas of the garments. 

“This brand is about making women feel good, confident, and supported in every sense,” Dahan continued. “I think women should support each other, and that’s what Brooke is doing by being here tonight, which is really beautiful — and just because she loves the brand and she feels good in it, which means that I’m doing what I’m trying to accomplish,” she added. “I think that in fashion when you have purpose, people enjoy it. So I wanted to really have purpose by choosing knitwear and shapewear.”

