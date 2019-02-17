LONDON — Natasha Zinko started off London Fashion Week by hosting a cocktail with Browns — one of her main retail partners — to toast her latest Wrangler collaboration and continued commitment to sustainability.

For spring, Zinko sourced vintage Wrangler denim and re-created it in her bold street aesthetic, creating oversized jackets and trousers featuring multiple, raw-edged layers of different denim washes.

“Layering is really important to me, we were able to use three or four different jackets or jeans and by cutting them up and layering them into one piece, you get a 20-year-old vintage piece that looks brand new,” said Zinko.

The collaboration was a one-off and exclusive to Browns for the next few weeks, but Zinko has always been a fan of using older fabrics, particularly fabric cut-offs from past collections, to spark her creativity and also reduce waste.

“We’ve been taking all the fabrics lying around our workshop,” added Zinko, of the designer process for her upcoming fall collection, which she is presenting with a show on Sunday morning. “I said I want to have a brand new, clean workshop.”

Zinko has been thinking about sustainability more and more, not only using off-cuts to create new pieces but also by printing striking pictures of waste on everything from denim to mannish shearling jackets, which have had a great response at retail, Browns in particular.

“It’s been my dream to sell at Browns since moving to London 14 years ago — even though at the time I didn’t know what I was going to sell. Then Mrs. B [Burstein] was the first to pick up my collection and help me find sponsorship. They’re cool, not posh or stiff, but real Londoners,” Zinko added.

Browns continued celebrating well into the night; the retailer took over the Welsh Chapel to fete the launch of Swedish singer and songwriter Robyn’s capsule collection with sportswear brand Björn Borg, titled RBN.

The collection channels Eighties and Nineties nostalgia with colorful fleece pullovers, track jackets and track pants. These were spotted on partygoers under the pulsating lights as Robyn DJ’ed a disco-heavy set.

“The collection is inspired by a way that both Naomi Itkes [who styled the collection] and I dressed as teenagers. We just wanted to do something that reflected the fun about that time when being with friends and experiencing music together was really important,” the singer said.

As for choosing Browns, it was simply a matter of natural chemistry, “After we met with them, we just had a natural connection, they understand the collection and they’re just really nice people,” she added.

For women’s wear buying director Ida Petersson, it was a dream come true. “I’ve been a big fan of Robyn’s ever since I was a child, so when she approached us it was a no-brainer to launch the collection,” she said.