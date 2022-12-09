×
Hollywood Came Out in Suits to Brunello Cucinelli’s Cocktail Party in L.A., With Chris Pine, Diego Boneta and Fran Drescher

The event featured mannequins in eveningwear — gowns, suits and tuxedos — as L.A. gets ready for the holidays and award season.

Jay Ellis, Chris Pine, Alessio Piastrelli, Diego Boneta, Riccardo Stefanelli
Jay Ellis, Chris Pine, Alessio Piastrelli, Diego Boneta and Riccardo Stefanelli. Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli/Jenna Burke

“It’s Italian chic,” said an unmistakable voice, describing Brunello Cucinelli.

It was Fran Drescher.

“I like monochromatic,” she continued, at the brand’s cocktail event in Los Angeles on Thursday night. She wore her own cream-colored Brunello Cucinelli suit, a cropped jacket and matching trousers. “And it’s easy-to-wear monochromatic with their designs. I like that when I go into the store, I walk out with a complete look.”

She plans to wear the outfit to the White House on Monday, she revealed. An environmental and human rights activist, it’s not her first time visiting the presidential residence, she said, though this invitation comes as the newly elected president of SAG-AFTRA — the largest entertainment union in the world.

Fran Drescher
Fran Drescher Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli/Jenna Burke

“The current administration is hosting a party for labor leaders and technically that’s me,” she said. “And I have some other lobbying business there for some of our bills that we’re trying to get passed. I’m going to the party, then do a little lobbying, hopefully push a bill through.”

Before her days on Capitol Hill, Drescher was primarily known for her work on the screen and most notably, of course, on “The Nanny” — the ’90s sitcom she co-created and produced with then-husband Peter Marc Jacobson.

“She was the Emmy-winning designer of the series, Brenda Cooper,” Drescher said, pointing to her longtime friend and collaborator. Jacobson, too, stood nearby.

“A style team made in heaven,” Cooper chimed in.

“We only travel in packs,” Jacobson joked.

“We’re still a threesome, 30 years later,” Drescher added, before letting out her familiar laugh.

Carolina Cucinelli, Chris Pine, Riccardo Stefanelli, Camilla Cucinelli
Carolina Cucinelli, Chris Pine, Riccardo Stefanelli and Camilla Cucinelli. Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli/Jenna Burke

Held in a private home in the hills just above Sunset Boulevard, guests included face of the brand Ramla Ali, Chris Pine, Ryan Seacrest, Abbie Cornish, Jay Ellis, Julian Morris, Spencer Neville, Diego Boneta and Sam Corlett. Many wore tailored suits by the brand, picked out at the L.A. showroom prior to the event.

Boneta stopped by the space with stylist Warren Alfie Baker and opted for a gray suit. The Mexican American entertainer, an actor and singer, has been busy creating new content as part of a deal with Amazon Prime Video and his production company Three Amigos.

“Some are Latin stories,” he explained. “They’re specific and authentic, but at the same time, they’re universally themed so that people across the world can related to these stories — and painting Mexico and Latin America in a good light.”

He first produced for Netflix’s 2018 series “Luis Miguel,” which he starred in, playing the Puerto Rico-born Mexican singer.

“I loved being a part of the creative team behind it and giving notes on the episodes, on the different cuts of the show,” he said. He also both acted and helped produce Michel Franco’s “New Order,” which took home the Silver Lion Grand Jury prize at the Venice International Film Festival in 2020.

Spencer Neville, Diego Boneta, Sam Corlett
Spencer Neville, Diego Boneta and Sam Corlett. Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli/Jenna Burke

With Amazon, he said to expect “TV shows, limited series, movies, podcasts, books.”

Australian actor Corlett stood nearby in a similar look. He had chosen an off-white combination.

“With a little denim underneath, a beautiful pocket handkerchief — I very rarely suit up this nicely, and it feels very both myself but also elevated,” Corlett said.

“And then I got some of my own jewelry that I’ve designed,” he added, looking down at the silver rings on his fingers and pointing one out. A collaboration with jewelry brand Merchants of the Sun, “it represents a time that my mom battled cancer, and we raised $10,000 for Cancel Cancer through this small capsule.”

Another piece, also owned by fellow Australian actor Jacob Elordi, has “Old Man River” engraved. The two are good friends.

“It was tattooed on Heath Ledger’s skin,” Corlett said of the late actor, who also grew up in Australia.

Corlett has been living between his native country and the U.S., in town for the “Vikings: Valhalla” press junket.

“It’s beautiful to be out here,” he said. “I still pinch myself when I land.”

Carolina Cucinelli, Ramla Ali
Carolina Cucinelli and Ramla Ali Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli/Shane Drummond

The party was a gathering of “celebrity friends of our brand,” said host Carolina Cucinelli, copresident and co-creative director of Brunello Cucinelli (daughter of the founding designer). She was in town with husband Alessio Piastrelli, member of the men’s style team, as well as sister Camilla Cucinelli, co-head of the women’s style team and her husband Riccardo Stefanelli, co-chief executive officer.

“We try to create a community around the brand, create connection, people that can share the message of the brand in real life, every day,” she continued. “This is kind of a second home for us.”

We may be seeing more of the Cucinelli family in town; Though MIA, Brunello Cucinelli — executive chairman and creative director of his namesake fashion brand — has seemingly put down roots in L.A., reportedly recently purchasing a 1920s-era Spanish Colonial Revival estate in Runyon Canyon.

