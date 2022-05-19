Inside the Launch Party for Burberry and Lucien’s 10-Day Collaboration

×
Guests including Camila Morrone, Chloe Wise, Dixie D'Amelio, Hope Atherton, Lucien Smith, Ella Hunt and Mario Sorrenti marked the brand-restaurant linkup on Wednesday night.

Camila Morrone
Coco Baudelle
Beverly Nguyen and Devon Lee Carlson
Ella Hunt
Hope Atherton
If not for the Lucien awning wrapped in Burberry Check, it might have looked like just another night at the buzzy downtown restaurant to anyone passing by.

Lucien and Burberry officially launched their collaboration in New York with a dinner on Wednesday night. Guests including Camila Morrone, Chloe Wise, Dixie D’Amelio, Hope Atherton, Lucien Smith, Ella Hunt and Mario Sorrenti navigated the intimate restaurant, where the Burberry touch was subtle and comprehensive: everything from the cloth napkins to the coasters and menus had been co-branded; even the cocktail ice cubes were marked with the British brand’s telltale “B.” The partnership, which celebrates “legacy and community,” will run May 19 through May 29.

