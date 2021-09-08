×
The Buzziest Parties of New York Fashion Week

Your guide to the can't-miss events of this NYFW.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Kristen Tauer
Plus Icon
MAAD
MAAD at Telfar's Spring 2020 NYFW screening. Lexie Moreland/WWD

New York will once again be the center of celebrities mingling over coupes of Champagne and small talk as NYFW furthers its triumphant return to in-person events and shows this week. And if the party lineup is an indication, the fashion crowd is eager to get off Zoom and greet each other in person. Here, a list of the can’t-miss exclusive events of the week. Be warned though — all are by invitation only. 

The NYFW party scene kicks off on Wednesday, which is shaping up to be the busiest night of the week. Kate Spade is starting the day with a casual breakfast event downtown celebrating the brand’s fall I Love NY collection. Later in the day, Gucci will toast its partnership with designer Azède Jean-Pierre and the launch of Azede Powered by Gucci at its Wooster Street boutique. Also downtown, Matchesfashion and Tabitha Simmons are hosting a dinner at new hot spot Saint Theo’s, and Bulgari is hosting a rooftop party at The Standard. Brand ambassadors including Lily Aldridge, Eiza Gonzalez and Martha Hunt are expected, with a performance by Chloe x Halle and DJ set by Paul Sevigny. Uptown, Vacheron Constantin will celebrate the opening of its new flagship and 100th anniversary of its American 1921  timepiece with a dinner to follow at a “Secret Penthouse Speakeasy Overlooking the City.” Over in Brooklyn, Dior will celebrate the inauguration of the exhibition “Christian Dior, Designer of Dreams” at the Brooklyn Museum with a cocktail reception. 

On Thursday evening, Saks will host a party with its fall campaign stars Sarah Paulson and Kumail Nanjiani. The event will feature a performance by Kim Petras and DJ set by Paris Hilton. Over at Le Meridien, members-only dating app The Lox Club is getting in on the NYFW action with a rooftop party cohosted with Beverly Hills Lingerie.

Helmut Lang is hosting a private cocktail for VIP guests at its SoHo boutique on Friday night. Artwork by artist Maia Ruth Lee, inspired by the brand’s latest collection, will be displayed throughout the store. Also on Friday, in lieu of her usual Harper’s Bazaar Icons party, Carine Roitfeld is hosting a CR Fashion Book party at Casa Cipriani.

And on Sunday, the evening before Monday’s Met Gala, Neiman Marcus will toast the end of fashion week (and the retailer’s new fashion and lifestyle director, Lisa Aiken) with an outdoor celebration at NYPL for the Performing Arts Lincoln Center. The event will feature a live performance by Juilliard students and philanthropic Neiman Marcus Plinko board to benefit organizations including Juilliard, Human Rights, Fashion Scholarship Fund, New York Performing Arts Library, Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Humane Society of the U.S. and Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

