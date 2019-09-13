I follow Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson through the crowd for no creepy reason and Cara high-fives a little boy that I don’t think she even knows.
Lexie Moreland/WWD
To me, New York Fashion Week feels like a game of Chutes and Ladders: I am a game piece moving forward, each colored block a new day. Sometimes those shortcut ladders are literal, like climbing up to the stage to shoot Rick Ross while he’s performing at the Alexander Wang x Bulgari party. And other times, feeling like I’ve come so far, down the chute I go, like waking up last Friday morning (the first official day of fashion week), after shooting Vanity Fair’s best dressed at Saks Fifth Avenue, and a soiree at Alan Faena’s the night before, and a celebration for Zimmermann’s new store opening the night before that…and realizing I haven’t even officially begun the game.
Still, games are fun! Especially this one. Trying to get from one side of the board to the other, with a swirl of fashion statements and celebrity quips and unexpected moments along the way.
“I love your camera strap, it’s rad!” Hey, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, thank you so much — and I, you — and your whole very personable and general vibe.
Lexie Moreland/WWD
Suki Waterhouse arrives and I overhear her say she needs to find a Juul charger. I give her one. She is elated and I am her new best friend.
Lexie Moreland/WWD
Kaia Gerber won’t pose for photographs — ugh. The other photographer tells me it’s because she says she’s not supposed to be here. We [are instructed to] sneak a shot anyway. Success.
Lexie Moreland/WWD
A collage of guests wearing the most insanely amazing outfits I’ve seen in the history of shooting fashion week abounds.
Lexie Moreland/WWD
Nicki Minaj didn’t come to Helmut Lang, as she was rumored to, but all good. A lot of other cool people did.
Lexie Moreland/WWD
Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye are the cutest best friends I’ve ever seen in my whole life.
Lexie Moreland/WWD
Jacquelyn Jablonski’s hair is this amazing undone wet look and I realize later it’s because she came straight from walking the Prabal Gurung show.
Lexie Moreland/WWD
Lexie Moreland/WWD
While Kaitlynn very impressively does her own makeup, we gush about how sweet the single flower on the sink basin is and so I make sure to include it in the shot.
Lexie Moreland/WWD
Mafalda hugs me and giddily tells me how excited she was to see her feature story in WWD’s print edition and thus took four copies when leaving the Oscar show.
Lexie Moreland/WWD
Bummed because I have to leave before my forever crush Mark Ronson arrives, but took some cool shots of the guests from the balcony as a peace offering to myself.
Lexie Moreland/WWD
The ultimate chute! I thought fashion week was over! But am happy to shoot this event because Kim Kardashian is one of the most cordial and easy-to-photograph high-profile celebrities I know. (Aside from Paris Hilton, who was also there!)
Lexie Moreland/WWD
@KimKardashian and @WinnieHarlow have teamed up for a @kkwbeauty collection.
The collaboration, which launches today, includes a 12-pan eye shadow palette, three lip glosses and a highlighter duo.
“Winnie is someone that is making my kids’ lives a happier place,” said Kardashian, Kardashian said speaking from a private dinner at Saks Fifth Avenue’s L’Avenue restaurant.
The KKW x Winnie Collection is Harlow’s first makeup product collaboration — and Kardashian’s first KKW Beauty collaboration with someone other than a family member or her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic. According to Kardashian, Harlow chose the colors for the eye shadow palette — “warm, rich jewel tones and a lot of shimmers” — which was a break from her go-to matte shades.
Tap the link in bio for more.
Report: @alexa_tietjen 📸: @lexieblacklock
There was a newfound surge of energy on the New York runways this season which led to many buzzed-about moments.
From @tommyhilfiger x @zendaya's block party in The Apollo to @ChristopherJohnRogers' critically-acclaimed debut, and a @Cheetos? runway show, tap the link in bio to see the biggest moments From NYFW Spring 2020.
At NYFW, designers aimed to entertain while promoting diversity.
Designers can’t just make clothes anymore, they have to be entertainers or risk being pushed aside by the entertainers who are becoming designers themselves. So this season at New York Fashion Week, they upped the experience and performance level.
Ralph Lauren built the Art Deco Ralph’s Club from scratch, and booked Janelle Monae to shake the chandeliers. Tom Ford re-created Luc Besson’s moody 1985 film “Subway” in the actual subway (it may not have smelled F—ing Fabulous, but it looked it). And Rihanna and friends lifted spirits at the Barclays Center, with all sizes shaking and singing in their underwear in a celebration of self-acceptance.
Many of the week’s shows and performances highlighted what may be America’s other most valuable contribution to fashion: promoting diversity.
Two shows celebrated the black experience back-to-back on the same night at historic concert venues: the Tommy x Zendaya block party at the Apollo in Harlem, and Pyer Moss’ tribute to rock-‘n’-roll pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe at the Kings Theatre in Flatbush, with a gospel choir raising the roof like it was church on Sunday.
“Designers are looking to create a holistic experience,” said Brittney Escovedo of Beyond 8, who produced the Pyer Moss show, which required five rehearsals, 76 choir members, and a band that included a female guitarist and bassist, playing songs by female trailblazers Anita Baker, Whitney Houston and Cardi B.
Tap the link in bio for WWD's West Coast Executive Editor @boothmoore's complete review of NYFW.
@MichaelKors has scored first place in social media engagement during NYFW.
Michael Kors’ take on the American Dream resonated in the social media world.
The spring 2020 show, which was held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard Wednesday morning, had a social engagement score of 11,468,732, according to ListenFirst, a social media analytics platform.
Tap the link in bio for more.
Report: @lisajlockwood
Meghan Markle has revealed her full capsule collection on Instagram.
Teased in her guest-edited September issue of British Vogue, Meghan Markle is teaming with fashion designer @MishaNonoo to create a capsule collection of workwear clothes meant to benefit the U.K. women's charity @smartworkscharity, which provides clothing and tools to unemployed women.
Markle revealed the full capsule collection on her Instagram on Sept. 12 — called The Smart Set — posting images from the collection’s photoshoot. In the caption, she reveals the collection includes five workwear pieces, including a shirt, pants, blazer, dress and tote bag.
Tap the link in bio for more.
We chatted with @theestallion, the rapper from Houston who's been on everybody's mind this summer, at the Coach runway show.
One of the most popular new artists of 2019, who experienced rapid ascent during what she’s coined the “Hot Girl Summer,” lives up to her nickname “Stallion” she got while she was in high school. It’s a term from Texas that refers to a tall, beautiful woman, and certainly applies to her, as she’s a force when she walks onto the High Line. She commands eyes to follow her, just like she does when she’s on stage and she’s dancing, spitting her sexually charged lyrics, twerking.
But Megan is much more than that, she's funny, a little dorky, honest, transparent and charming. She is currently balancing her life, navigating a popping career and making her way through classes. The 24-year-old also aspires to open a network of assisted living facilities in her hometown.
Tap the link in bio for more.
Report: @maxinesleep 📸: @zefashioninsider
@badgalriri wore an @alexandrevauthier dress and @andywolfofficial sunglasses to her @savagexfenty #NYFW show last night. 📸: @johnphotography via @shutterstocknow
The ‘Downton Abbey’ cast reunited at the London film premiere.
After nearly four years since the TV series ended, “Downton Abbey” is back with its first feature film.
The film’s London premiere on Monday brought together some fan-favorite cast members, including @theladydockers dressed in a gold @galvanlondon dress, Elizabeth McGovern in a hot pink @ZacPosen dress and Laura Carmichael in a black @monsemaison look.
Tap the link in bio for more.
