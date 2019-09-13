To me, New York Fashion Week feels like a game of Chutes and Ladders: I am a game piece moving forward, each colored block a new day. Sometimes those shortcut ladders are literal, like climbing up to the stage to shoot Rick Ross while he’s performing at the Alexander Wang x Bulgari party. And other times, feeling like I’ve come so far, down the chute I go, like waking up last Friday morning (the first official day of fashion week), after shooting Vanity Fair’s best dressed at Saks Fifth Avenue, and a soiree at Alan Faena’s the night before, and a celebration for Zimmermann’s new store opening the night before that…and realizing I haven’t even officially begun the game.

Still, games are fun! Especially this one. Trying to get from one side of the board to the other, with a swirl of fashion statements and celebrity quips and unexpected moments along the way.