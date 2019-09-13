Cara Delevingne, Cara Delevingne

I follow Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson through the crowd for no creepy reason and Cara high-fives a little boy that I don’t think she even knows.

Lexie Moreland/WWD

To me, New York Fashion Week feels like a game of Chutes and Ladders: I am a game piece moving forward, each colored block a new day. Sometimes those shortcut ladders are literal, like climbing up to the stage to shoot Rick Ross while he’s performing at the Alexander Wang x Bulgari party. And other times, feeling like I’ve come so far, down the chute I go, like waking up last Friday morning (the first official day of fashion week), after shooting Vanity Fair’s best dressed at Saks Fifth Avenue, and a soiree at Alan Faena’s the night before, and a celebration for Zimmermann’s new store opening the night before that…and realizing I haven’t even officially begun the game. 

Still, games are fun! Especially this one. Trying to get from one side of the board to the other, with a swirl of fashion statements and celebrity quips and unexpected moments along the way.

Nicky Rothschild Hilton

“I love your camera strap, it’s rad!” Hey, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, thank you so much — and I, you — and your whole very personable and general vibe.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

 

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse arrives and I overhear her say she needs to find a Juul charger. I give her one. She is elated and I am her new best friend.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

 

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber won’t pose for photographs — ugh. The other photographer tells me it’s because she says she’s not supposed to be here. We [are instructed to] sneak a shot anyway. Success.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

Atmosphere

A collage of guests wearing the most insanely amazing outfits I’ve seen in the history of shooting fashion week abounds.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

 

Nicki Minaj didn’t come to Helmut Lang, as she was rumored to, but all good. A lot of other cool people did.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

 

Justine Skye, Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye are the cutest best friends I’ve ever seen in my whole life.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

 

Jacquelyn Jablonski

Jacquelyn Jablonski’s hair is this amazing undone wet look and I realize later it’s because she came straight from walking the Prabal Gurung show.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

 

Cara Delevingne, Cara Delevingne

I follow Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson through the crowd for no creepy reason and Cara high-fives a little boy that I don’t think she even knows.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

 

Kaitlynn Carter

While Kaitlynn very impressively does her own makeup, we gush about how sweet the single flower on the sink basin is and so I make sure to include it in the shot.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

 

Mafalda

Mafalda hugs me and giddily tells me how excited she was to see her feature story in WWD’s print edition and thus took four copies when leaving the Oscar show.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

 

Guest

Bummed because I have to leave before my forever crush Mark Ronson arrives, but took some cool shots of the guests from the balcony as a peace offering to myself.  Lexie Moreland/WWD

 

Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian

The ultimate chute! I thought fashion week was over! But am happy to shoot this event because Kim Kardashian is one of the most cordial and easy-to-photograph high-profile celebrities I know. (Aside from Paris Hilton, who was also there!)  Lexie Moreland/WWD

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus