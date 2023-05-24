×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: May 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Pop Culture

Tina Turner’s Most Iconic Looks Through the Years

Business

Reading the Tea Leaves and Decoding Wall Street’s Take on Fashion

Eye

Best Dressed on the Red Carpet at Cannes 2023

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

The actress was among the guests at the brand's supersecret party.

Olivia de Jonge Celine Cannes
Olivia Dejonge
Future
Kaia Gerber
Earl Cave
View ALL 12 Photos

The supersecret scene of the festival was Celine’s private dinner at the Hotel du Cap. Creative director Hedi Slimane flew in a handful of his VIP friends of the house, including Olivia de Jonge.

“Everybody was dressed to the nines. I felt like I was surrounded by the coolest people who were there for a very, very cool brand, and everyone was in these cool outfits like rock stars, honestly. There were a lot of sequins, black and leather,” said de Jonge of the evening’s style.

Rock stars, perhaps, but a few K-pop stars, too, with BTS’ Kim Taehyung and Blackpink’s Lisa on the list.

Related Galleries

Other invitees included Noah Jupe, Joe Alwyn, Esmé Creed-Miles, Michael Pitt and Future. Moscow mules were served in the candlelit dining area, while guests feasted on tartare.

They all gathered to watch the sun set over the Mediterranean during the magic hour. “The view was immaculate. It was so incredible to watch the sun go down and watch the sky change colors. It was even more beautiful than I remember,” she said.

De Jonge was seated with Havana Rose Liu, Stella Rose Gahan, Earl Cave, Jack Dylan Grazer, Kaia Gerber and her pal Travis Jackson. The table discussed fashion — naturally — but got into more philosophical topics like their dreams and plans for the future.

De Jonge formed a friendship with Slimane when he shot her last year. “He’s very peaceful, and has a really nice aura around him. He’s very calm and you kind of just trust the way he’s seeing you and it makes you feel really, really comfortable,” she said, adding that she’s since become a big fan of the brand.

The native Australian has been living in New York, and Celine’s rocker vibe suits her new location. “I was able to really enjoy it a lot more and take it in, observe the scenery and enjoy the city more,” she said of this year’s jaunt to the South of France.

De Jonge flew in just for the event, quite a different experience than last year when she hit Cannes for the premiere of “Elvis.”

Her style has changed from the beachy Aussie vibes to a more edgy city style, and she considers herself obsessed with the brand’s chunky boots and slim denim. “The jeans are just unreal, I want to steal all of them.”

She’s prepping for her next acting role and set to produce her first film, adapted from a novel, while learning something about the business. “I didn’t realize how slow that it actually moves. Preproduction takes a very, very long time. I’m used to the audition and finding out in a couple of months, but lo and behold [a project] has been a year or three in the making before it hits my inbox.”

The short trip made jet lag a challenge, but de Jonge took a few day naps, and a few strolls around the garden grounds to relax.

“It was so beautiful, it was like stepping into another world. Getting to know everyone was so lovely, and all the people were so warm and welcoming,” she said.

The actress is not a big selfie taker, but snapped plenty of pics of her and the other guests dancing. “We had a bit of a boogie,” she said. The evening featured a performance from musician Jacob Slater.

For a performance that de Jonge called “honestly unreal,” the musician brought the crowd to tears. “Everybody in the room was really, really moved by the performance. That was the biggest surprise. I’m just reveling in this beautiful experience,” she said.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

Hot Summer Bags

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cannes Film Festival: Inside the Celine Dinner With Olivia de Jonge

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad