×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: May 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Pop Culture

Tina Turner’s Most Iconic Looks Through the Years

Business

Reading the Tea Leaves and Decoding Wall Street’s Take on Fashion

Eye

Best Dressed on the Red Carpet at Cannes 2023

Cannes Film Festival: Chopard Debuts ‘Caroline’s Couture’ With Naomi Campbell, Eva Herzigova

The house launched a collection of dresses designed to emphasize jewels in a runway show.

Naomi Campbell Chopard Cannes
Backstage at the Chopard’s Debut of ‘Caroline’s Couture’
Backstage at the Chopard’s Debut of ‘Caroline’s Couture’
Backstage at the Chopard’s Debut of ‘Caroline’s Couture’
Backstage at the Chopard’s Debut of ‘Caroline’s Couture’
View ALL 18 Photos

It’s an audacious undertaking to launch a couture collection — and in the middle of the Cannes Film Festival no less. But Chopard copresident and creative director Caroline Scheufele took it up a notch this year, debuting 50 looks on the runway in the Hôtel Martinez ballroom.

Scheufele enlisted a star-studded roster of her longtime friends for the catwalk including Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen, Eva Herzigova, Petra Nemcová and Natalia Vodianova — a glamorous group Scheufele considers “family” — taking to the stage.

Perhaps the biggest star of the night was a four-legged friend. “Byron was the finale of the show! So I got to close out the show with Naomi and my dear Byron. I wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Scheufele of her Cavalier King Charles spaniel, who made his runway debut.

Related Galleries

Kate Beckinsale, Poppy Delevingne, Ashley Graham, Charles Melton and Song Kang-ho were among the guests, alongside Karina, Giselle, Winter and NingNing from K-pop group Aespa, the house’s new ambassadors.

The idea came about during last year’s Venice Film Festival, when she wore a custom gown designed to highlight her jewels. Scheufele and the creative team set out to build a collection that embodied the spirit of the jewelry house with glamorous gowns, party dresses and sharp suits for the red carpet.

Twenty silhouettes are designed to be foundations of the collection, available on order at any time. New pieces will be introduced with each show, envisioned to take place once a year in Cannes going forward.

“Cannes is always such a special moment for us. Because of Chopard’s love for the cinema, we have some of our biggest moments of the year at the festival. Annually, we debut our Red Carpet Collection featuring our latest Haute Joaillerie creations here, and now it will be a moment for us to debut new couture creations, too,” Scheufele told WWD.

Olivier Borde / Courtesy Chopard

The foundation pieces are clean silhouettes in structural columns or sweetheart necklines, shown here in emerald velvet, but easily reimagined in other textiles. Patterns from the jewelry pieces, such as flowers or the house signature hearts, are woven throughout the collection in the custom silk jacquards, embroidery and beading as subtle nods to each season. Scheufele enlisted a creative team with decades of experience at houses such as Azzedine Alaïa, ateliers that work with Chanel and Hermès, and textiles form the maisons of Jakob Schlaepfer and Gentili Mosconi.

Standout pieces were a silver gown embroidered with art deco motifs which took more than 2,000 hours to create. The pattern was also recreated in a skirt topped with a plain white button down, for a relaxed chic look. Each look was paired with stunning jewels. A dramatic ruby red gown was topped with a dainty drop necklace, for example, to balance out the volume.

“A lot of the collection was designed with the idea of matching specific types of jewels — from the jewel tone of an outfit to patterns that would complement specific designs and cuts of stones,” said Scheufele, who paired the couture and jewelry to work together.

The foundation pieces are designed not to take away the focus from the jewels, while the showier pieces are seasonal. Scheufele hopes to carve out a unique space that straddles jewelry and fashion with the collection, and will utilize the house’s relationships with ambassadors and actresses that wear the gems at premieres to get the gowns on the red carpet.

In keeping with the theme, the room was drenched in red, which gave it a romantic and mysterious aura. Scheufele took in the whole thing from the front row, flanked by British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, before taking a bow on the runway with her canine sidekick.

Byron might have closed the fashion show — and proved to be a tough act to follow — but Robbie Williams later took to the stage for a surprise performance of his greatest hits.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

Hot Summer Bags

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cannes Fest: Chopard Debuts 'Caroline's Couture' With Naomi Campbell

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad