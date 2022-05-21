Cannes Film Festival: Lea Seydoux, Alicia Vikander Glow at Louis Vuitton

CANNES – Lea Seydoux arrived all aglow at the Louis Vuitton dinner Friday night, fresh from the premiere of “One Fine Morning,” which received rave reviews after its debut earlier in the day. She made a quick change into a tan suit from longtime collaborator Nicolas Ghesquiere.

“I feel very strong when I wear his clothes,” she said of the designer. “There’s a certain romanticism about his fashion, but also he is very inspired by sci-fi movies. I love how he’s managed to mix the two styles that are very different from one another.”

Seydoux quickly admitted she doesn’t like sci-fi movies herself. But she is in one in Cannes, David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future,” which premieres Monday. “It’s futuristic and it’s definitely not commercial – he’s a real auteur – but it’s also a romance,” she said of the film in which future humans try to transcend biology with technology.

It pairs her with Kristen Stewart for the first – and hopefully not the last – time. “I always wanted to work with her for such a long time, and I want to work with her again. I’m very happy we got to do this one together. It’s really special and it’s weird – but in a good way.”

The dinner was hosted at the tucked-away seafood spot Fred L’Ecallier, far from the busy Croisette on the city’s peninsula. With typical French nonchalance, local petanque players hosted a game right next to the rows of candlelit tables, unfazed by the presence of Oscar and Olympic gold medal winners, including Alicia Vikander and Eileen Gu.

Gu said the days of accessorizing with her gold medals are over. “In the beginning I would wear them and I felt like a big shot like, ‘Wow I have all these medals,’ but then I realized they were clinking together and scratching so now I don’t wear them. Now I take very good care of them and put them in their little box and they’re staying there.”

Her visit to Cannes was a fly by of sorts, as she came in for the event and left quickly to host the Asia Society Southern California benefit in L.A. Saturday night. Gu compared sports and the sport of dressing.

“Fashion is very much like skiing, it’s highly expressive and it’s a space that really values individuality, creativity and freedom, and allows individuals to have the platform and space to express themselves. So even if you think of fashion and skiing as being very disparate, I actually think their core identities are very similar.”

Vikander posed for photos with husband Michael Fassbender and juror Noomi Rapace. For her part, Rapace was wrapped up with Victor Thell, whom she called “the love of her life.” Rapace introduced Thell to her good friend Edgar Ramirez, who said it felt like the two were already related. “It feels like I know you already, you’re my brother. Welcome to the family,” said Ramirez.

The “Carlos” star explained his sartorial philosophy in a laid-back Louis Vuitton pajama-style suit. “I think it would be a mistake on all levels to not embrace the changes in the world that are happening, especially after what we collectively went through with the pandemic,” he said, relating it to fashion. “Things cannot be the same and that includes the concept of elegance. We are all longing for a more relaxed world because the challenges are still there. That shows in everything we do and there’s nothing random about how we dress.”

The Un Certain Regard jury member said he loves fashion the same way he loves history, and said if we showed a photo of the party to the future, it would reflect how we were collectively feeling at this moment.

While Ramirez may have been the one in pajamas, juror Deepika Padukone was advocating for power naps. “I take quick 10 minute naps between screenings just to approach the next film with a fresh mind,” she said of seeing 21 films in 12 days and the pressure of coming up with outfits for the many appearances throughout the day. “That’s my way of switching off to the world, it’s incredible to be here but you are pulled in so many different directions and expending so much energy.”

Casey Affleck, who is attending the festival for the week, joked that he’s just hoping to come out looking good. “It will be a lot of movies and dinners and picking up trains – and trying to take pictures without stuff in my teeth.”