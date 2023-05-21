×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: May 19, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Cannes Film Festival: Katie Holmes Talks Mentoring, Social Media and Facing Her Fears

Eye

Martha Stewart, Megan Fox Celebrate Swimsuit Issue

Business

Kering Makes Donation to Italy’s Emilia Romagna Region Hit by Floods

Cannes Film Festival: Natalie Portman Hosts a ‘Family Dinner’ to Honor Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

She acted as "godmother" for this year's Trophée Chopard winners, with Brie Larson and Paul Dano at the tables.

Naomi Ackie, Natalie Portman and Daryl McCormack Chopard Trophée Cannes
Naomi Ackie, Natalie Portman and Daryl McCormack at the Chopard Trophée awards. Stéphane Feugère/ WWD

For a family dinner, it was pretty epic. With Natalie Portman as godmother, one would expect no less.

The star was on hand to honor Chopard Trophée winners Naomi Ackie and Daryl McCormack, and welcomed the juries, including presidents Ruben Östlund and John C. Reilly, as well as members Paul Dano and Brie Larson, to sprawling beachside tables glowing with candlelight. French stars Carla Bruni, Stacy Martin and Karidja Toure, and actresses Tang Wei and Rossy de Palma, also joined.

“You think this is an official dinner? No, no, no. It’s a family dinner,” joked film festival artistic director Thierry Frémaux, to cheers from the crowd. “Because for 22 years now we are here together with Chopard during the festival to share [a moment], away from the noise of the Croisette, being here quietly with so many friends who are already part of the story of Cannes. It’s a real pleasure.”

Related Galleries

The family was welcoming new film festival president Iris Knobloch into the fold. “Finally, we have a woman. I’m very excited. It’s life-changing,” said Chopard copresident and creative director Caroline Scheufele. To make it even more of a family affair, Scheufele brought her dog, a Cavalier King Charles named Byron, on stage to share the moment.

Portman’s speech honored Ackie and McCormack, and acknowledged her long history with the festival, including premiering her directorial debut “A Tale of Love and Darkness” in 2015 and serving on the jury in 2008.

“I’ve been very lucky to get to grow up supported by this festival,” she said. “I am so grateful that I get to continue this journey now by supporting the next generation of exciting young talent.”

Naomi Ackie in Valentino.

Portman said Ackie “burns bright and fierce,” while McCormack “pops off the screen.”

Ackie, in a white Valentino gown, got a bit emotional after a montage of her work was shown to the crowd. “Actually it’s quite funny: when you’re in the moment of the thing it doesn’t feel that big, and then I’ve realized I’ve spent 20 years doing this job and loving this job,” said the 31-year-old.

“It’s more than a trophy, it’s about the encouragement and the backing of people who I really respect,” she added.

Upon receiving his prize, McCormack said: “I don’t really know what to say other than I used to be brought to the cinema with my mom when I was growing up, and cinema became my passion and has become part of my life. And so to be here and to be in a room with a lot of people I admire and look up to — the little 8-year-old boy wouldn’t believe it.”

The jury arrived in style. Security created a passageway through the throngs of crowds jostling for autographs from the Carlton Hotel, where the juries stay, to the beach club.

Dano arrived a little stunned. “We just saw three [films] in a row and it’s a little demanding on the psyche,” he said of the day. The jury sees 21 films in 12 days, making for an intense period, but are careful not to give away any hints of the discussions going on behind closed doors.

Daryl McCormack
Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

Hot Summer Bags

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cannes: Natalie Portman's 'Family Dinner' Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad