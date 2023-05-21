Cannes Film Festival: Robert De Niro, Jeff Bezos Hit Vanity Fair x Prada Party at Hotel du Cap

Fresh from the premiere of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Robert De Niro made for a killer guest to mark the return of Vanity Fair’s big Cannes bash.

The film premiered earlier in the evening, one of the most hotly anticipated movies of the fortnight. And at a three-and-a-half-hour running time it made for a late — and dramatic — entrance. The room buzzed when De Niro entered, flanked by a French entourage of artist JR and chef Jean Imbert.

He chatted with Jeremy O. Harris, who quipped that three hours wasn’t long enough for a masterpiece. “Next time I hope he makes it six,” joked the playwright.

Jeremy O. Harris and Hari Nef attend the Vanity Fair x Prada Party. Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

“For a lot of people, it’s a real tradition on the calendar,” said Vanity Fair editor in chief Radhika Jones of bringing the event back for the first time since 2019.

Prada came on as the event partner this year. “One of the things I really admire about Prada is that they have a great interest in film. Mrs. Prada is incredibly supportive of filmmakers and the art of cinema, and they are very active in that community,” she said.

Diana Silvers was swimming in the Cannes atmosphere. “It’s just a bunch of people that love movies, and everyone really respects film and people really dress up. It’s like a fashion and culture and cinematic event,” she said. She’s attended a Prada event at the Venice Film Festival before, but it was her first time in Cannes.

The “Booksmart” actress is temporarily living in Paris to film “The Killer,” directed by John Woo and costarring Omar Sy. Though she wouldn’t divulge details, Silvers said she doesn’t fight in this film but it’s “classic John Woo” with a psychological thriller plot.

In the meantime, she’s taking in all things French. Principal photography on the film starts Tuesday, but the tennis fan will make time to attend the French Open, which starts Monday and goes for three weeks. The actress, who started modeling at 17, joked that she doesn’t envision any “Emily in Paris” scenarios.

“I don’t know anyone who has had an ‘Emily in Paris’ experience. I lived in Paris when I was modeling, and it was kind of a nightmare, so I’m hoping it’s better than that,” she said. “But being in Europe, whole other cultures and languages are just a train ride away.”

Diana Silvers attends the Vanity Fair x Prada Party. (Photo by Victor Boyko / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Some “Emily in Paris” stars were on hand, including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Lucien Laviscount. He attended an earlier dinner clad in a white suit, but changed into silk pajamas for the after party.

Landing in Cannes was a bit crazy for Storm Reid. “It’s beyond my wildest dreams,” she said of walking the red carpet for the Chopard event the night before in a sequined Prada gown. She’s not yet 20, opened her own production company and balances that with being a student at USC.

“I’m also just a normal young person who struggles with school sometimes, who struggles with boys — but I’m getting the best of both worlds.”

She’s been shooting “The Nun 2” outside of Paris, and will head up for a couple of days of re-shoots before returning for the end of the festival.

“My look is evolving and ever changing. I like to have fun and take up space with my clothes. I see fashion as an opportunity to say something to the world about where you stand,” she said. In sequined Prada, she was feeling the fun.

Damson Idris was spending the weekend in Cannes, taking a break from training for his upcoming Formula One-themed movie costarring Brad Pitt.

The training has been intense. “I have the best team teaching me everything about racing. The first time I drove it, I felt like I was flying a plane. And I respect the machine,” he said about getting behind the wheel of these powerful vehicles.

He was in a more relaxed mood for the party, and taking in the sights on the bay despite the storm outside.

“We’re in this beautiful hotel, with this amazing view. And there’s a bunch of yachts surrounding it that I can’t afford,” he joked.

One of those belonged to Jeff Bezos. The three masts of his 420-foot yacht, newly christened Koru, could be easily spotted despite the blustery weather outside. Bezos came in from the ship for the party.

Other guests included Hari Nef, Naomi Campbell, Rish Shah and Harris Dickinson. Staff was helpfully handing out slippers to guests with tired feet, so they could dance the rainy night away.