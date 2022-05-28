×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

From WWD Weekend: Joe Alwyn’s Laid-Back Stardom

Fashion

Gucci Town Arrives on Roblox

Fashion

Wedding Stylists Are Helping Couples Create Cohesive Fashion Stories

Cannes Film Festival: Ruben Ostlund’s Influencer Satire “Triangle of Sadness” Takes Top Prize

Diane Kruger stunned in Ami Paris while Noomi Rapace hugged in custom Moschino.

Triangle of Sadness
Charlbi Dean and Harris Dickinson in "Triangle of Sadness." Fredrik Wenzel / Courtesy Cannes Film Festival

CANNES – Swedish director Ruben Ostlund exploded with joy – literally – when his film “Triangle of Sadness” was awarded this year’s Palme d’Or.

While giving his speech, Ostlund brought the jury — including Rebecca Hall, Deepika Padukone and Noomi Rapace — to the podium, then led the audience in what he called a “primal scream of joy,” getting all 2,200 people in the Lumiere Theater to hoot and holler.

“When we started this film, we had only one goal: to try to make a film that interests the public and makes them think provocatively,” he said upon accepting his Chopard trophy. Rapace, clad in a custom blue velevet gown from Moschino, gave her fellow countryman a huge hug.

The film, starring Woody Harrelson and Charlbi Dean, is an anti-capitalist sendup of influencer culture that had been an audience favorite all week. It was a rich irony in the year that the festival finally embraced social media with TikTok as a social media partner before its own attempt at a short film prize ended in controversy.

Related Galleries

The second-place Grand Prize was shared by French director Claire Denis for her “Stars at Noon,” starring Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley, and Belgian director Lukas Dhont’s coming of age story. Dhont has been outfitted by Gucci this festival.

South Korean director Park Chan-Wook took the directing prize for “Decision to Leave,” presented by “The Neon Demon” director, who declared it “so f—king cool” to present a prize to one of his idols.

The jury was feeling either indecisive or generous this year, and jointly awarded the bronze Jury Prize to Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix Van Groeningen for “Eight Mountains,” and Jerzy Skolimowski for this “Eo,” starring Isabelle Huppert. Skolimowski dedicated his speech to some other stars, however, naming off the six donkeys that played a part in his film by name. He wrapped his speech by braying to the audience.

The jury also awarded a special prize in honor of the festival’s 75th anniversary to the Dardenne brothers, who have won the Palme d’Or twice before, for their latest film “Tori and Lokita.”

Diane Kruger made an appearance to present the best actor prize in a silver sequined column with an oversized back bow and dramatic train, courtesy of Ami Paris. The prize went to “Parasite” star Song Kang Ho for his role in “Broker.” He was accompanied by his cast mates including Lee Ji-Eun, better known as IU, South Korea’s biggest pop star. She was clad in a pale green Gucci gown for the closing ceremony.

Iranian actress Zar Amir-Ebrahimi won the best actress prize for her role as a journalist in pursuit of a serial killer in the ultra-violent “Holy Spider.” “This movie is about women, it’s about their bodies. It’s a movie about faces, head, feet, breasts, sex and everything that is impossible to show in Iran.”

Her prize was presented by Guillaume Canet, who was wearing an Armani tux for the occasion.

Riley Keough’s “War Pony” won the Camera d’Or prize for best first film, which was accepted by co-director Gina Gammel. “It’s wonderful to be recognized. It’s been a dream for us since we were little girls,” said Gammel upon accepting the prize for Keough. She was in town earlier in the week wearing Dior for the premiere.

Earlier in the evening, Gemma Chan walked the red carpet in a custom Louis Vuitton embroidered gown.

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Hot Summer Bags

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Cannes: Ruben Ostlund's Influencer Satire "Triangle

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad