Cannes Film Festival: Ruben Ostlund’s Influencer Satire “Triangle of Sadness” Takes Top Prize

CANNES – Swedish director Ruben Ostlund exploded with joy – literally – when his film “Triangle of Sadness” was awarded this year’s Palme d’Or.

While giving his speech, Ostlund brought the jury — including Rebecca Hall, Deepika Padukone and Noomi Rapace — to the podium, then led the audience in what he called a “primal scream of joy,” getting all 2,200 people in the Lumiere Theater to hoot and holler.

“When we started this film, we had only one goal: to try to make a film that interests the public and makes them think provocatively,” he said upon accepting his Chopard trophy. Rapace, clad in a custom blue velevet gown from Moschino, gave her fellow countryman a huge hug.

The film, starring Woody Harrelson and Charlbi Dean, is an anti-capitalist sendup of influencer culture that had been an audience favorite all week. It was a rich irony in the year that the festival finally embraced social media with TikTok as a social media partner before its own attempt at a short film prize ended in controversy.

The second-place Grand Prize was shared by French director Claire Denis for her “Stars at Noon,” starring Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley, and Belgian director Lukas Dhont’s coming of age story. Dhont has been outfitted by Gucci this festival.

South Korean director Park Chan-Wook took the directing prize for “Decision to Leave,” presented by “The Neon Demon” director, who declared it “so f—king cool” to present a prize to one of his idols.

The jury was feeling either indecisive or generous this year, and jointly awarded the bronze Jury Prize to Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix Van Groeningen for “Eight Mountains,” and Jerzy Skolimowski for this “Eo,” starring Isabelle Huppert. Skolimowski dedicated his speech to some other stars, however, naming off the six donkeys that played a part in his film by name. He wrapped his speech by braying to the audience.

The jury also awarded a special prize in honor of the festival’s 75th anniversary to the Dardenne brothers, who have won the Palme d’Or twice before, for their latest film “Tori and Lokita.”

Diane Kruger made an appearance to present the best actor prize in a silver sequined column with an oversized back bow and dramatic train, courtesy of Ami Paris. The prize went to “Parasite” star Song Kang Ho for his role in “Broker.” He was accompanied by his cast mates including Lee Ji-Eun, better known as IU, South Korea’s biggest pop star. She was clad in a pale green Gucci gown for the closing ceremony.

Iranian actress Zar Amir-Ebrahimi won the best actress prize for her role as a journalist in pursuit of a serial killer in the ultra-violent “Holy Spider.” “This movie is about women, it’s about their bodies. It’s a movie about faces, head, feet, breasts, sex and everything that is impossible to show in Iran.”

Her prize was presented by Guillaume Canet, who was wearing an Armani tux for the occasion.

Riley Keough’s “War Pony” won the Camera d’Or prize for best first film, which was accepted by co-director Gina Gammel. “It’s wonderful to be recognized. It’s been a dream for us since we were little girls,” said Gammel upon accepting the prize for Keough. She was in town earlier in the week wearing Dior for the premiere.

Earlier in the evening, Gemma Chan walked the red carpet in a custom Louis Vuitton embroidered gown.