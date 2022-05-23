×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: May 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Balenciaga Resort 2023

Eye

Cannes Film Festival: Julia Roberts Shares a Phone-free Moment at Chopard

Business

Johann Rupert Defiant on Richemont Strategy Despite Falling Shares

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored at Kering Gala

“It makes me happy, it actually makes me happier than awards I have won for my work," the star told WWD.

Francois-Henri Pinault and Viola Davis
Francois-Henri Pinault and Viola Davis at the Kering Women in Motion awards Stephane Feugere / WWD

CANNES A castle was a fitting venue to celebrate Viola Davis for the Kering award dinner Sunday night, perched atop the hill with expansive views over the city and bay. The courtyard was filled with candlelight, adding a romantic touch to the already picturesque setting.

“It makes me happy, it actually makes me happier than awards I have won for my work,” Davis told WWD about the Women in Motion recognition.

Davis took to the stage early in the evening — well, early by Cannes standards at 11 p.m. — to thank Kering chief executive officer François-Henri Pinault, film festival artistic director Thierry Frémaux and president Pierre Lescure for the honor.

Speaking powerfully, Davis cited a quote from Thomas Merton: “If you want to know me don’t ask me where I live or how I do my hair, but ask me what I live for, or better yet, ask me what is getting in the way of what I live for,” she said, teasing the fashion crowd.

Related Galleries

“So as much as I love my Alexander McQueen — and I love my Alexander McQueen — I am always so moved when people tell me my work or my life has meant something to them,” Davis said. “At the end of the day I don’t want to leave something for people, I want to leave something in people and my art, my work has given me the opportunity to do that.”

Davis said growing up as a poor “chocolate girl,” she wanted to make a name for herself and thought becoming a famous actress would be the answer. “Now that I have progressed in my career, what I’ve realized is that I want to elevate storytelling for people of color.”

Speaking at the Kering Women in Motion talks, Davis said that she hit rock bottom in her acting career after winning an Oscar but still couldn’t find leading roles. “The only way to reconcile that anger was to find the roles myself. That was my response to that. It was sort of, excuse my language, ‘Ah, f–k it.’ And there was value to anger. There is value to a well placed f–k it. Because with that, with that burst, I feel like that burst represents that one moment of change, that after that you can never be the same.” That newfound motivation led her to start her own production company, JuVee Productions, with her husband Julius Tennon.

She said we should move on from the idea of Old Hollywood, including Marilyn Monroe and Joan Crawford. “Now we have a different life with people of fighting for space. The Joan Crawfords are replaced by Shaniqua Watkins, Garcelle Rodriguez, you know, these people who are rare, if storytelling were more expansive.”

Davis also took issue with the idea of people only seeing the end result for actors. “We want to see the Oscars. We want to see people dressed in pretty dresses and then they get the award. It’s like she won, she finally won. And you see them walk off the stage and you imagine for them the life you want. That’s why that’s the only issue I have with vision boards is people put a vision of their lives on the board of where they want to be. But they don’t know that that destination comes with reality. It’s the minutiae of actually being there,” she said, adding that in Hollywood the reality is being judged by age, race and beauty.

But on Sunday night, it was not only a celebration of Davis — clad in a bright green Alexander McQueen suit and Boucheron jewels — as much as it was about pretty dresses, too.

Letitia Wright was also in Alexander McQueen, and fangirling a bit over Davis. “She’s there, she’s right there,” said the “Black Panther” star of spotting Davis. Hollywood is changing for the better, with more roles for women, said Wright. She’s in town presenting her film “The Silent Twins” made with an all-female cast and crew. “I think you just need to give us the space to do it and we just shine.”

“Cold War” actress Joanna Kulig was up to antics again with her fellow juror Edgar Ramirez on the red carpet. She was wearing a bright red and pink suit from Magda Butrym. “I always try to wear Polish designers,” she said of her hometown loyalty. “I think it’s cool to support smaller designers and women designers.”

The men were tipping the style scales as well, with Riz Ahmed in a velvet bathrobe from Saint Laurent and director Lukas Dhont in a colorful pastel suit from Gucci.

Pinault, who created the award in 2015 with wife Salma Hayek, was reveling in a full-scale party return to Cannes this year. Why is he putting so much into the metaverse when we are just returning to IRL events?

“The physical connection with people will always be important, I’m a deep believer of that, but look at the rise of e-commerce and stores. Stores have never been so important and so powerful, and it’s the same. We will find things in the metaverse that are new and incredible but we [still] need real connection and it is not endangering that,” he said. “We have learned a lot and moved a lot in a very short period of time.”

The movement was on the dance floor as well, with Italian band Alessandro Ristori & the Portofinos blasting out retro hits such as “Gloria.”

Un Certain Regard jury president Valeria Golino, wearing Gucci, was allowing herself one night off. “My jurors have been having fun, me less. It’s a lot of work with full days and we have eight more to go. I go home at midnight while they stay out. I’ve learned my lesson,” she said. “But tonight I’m going to have all the fun.”

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Cannes Film Festival: Viola Davis Honored

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad