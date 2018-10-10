GIRLS LIKE THEM: Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and Jennifer Lopez all made grand entrances at Tuesday’s American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While the rapper certainly had the biggest and most colorful ballgown (with a headpiece to match), Swift literally reflected in her own glory wearing a Balmain minidress and matching thigh-high boots made with mirrored rectangular paillettes. And not to be ignored was Lopez, who owns the signature neckline-cut-down-to-there and slit-cut-up-to-there music awards look. She updated the template this year in hot pink Georges Chakra Couture. Underwood, who recently announced she’s expecting her second-child, went more low-key (for a music awards show) in a long-sleeved black velvet gown. There were more ballgowns (Rita Ora), Old Hollywood sirens (Dua Lipa), sheer numbers (Heidi Klum) and sparkly minis (Ciara, Kelsea Ballerini), as well as pants (show host Tracee Ellis Ross, Camila Cabello, Amandla Stenberg). One star who was conspicuously missing: Lady Gaga, who has already walked her share of red carpets promoting “A Star Is Born.”