Inside the Carlyle Hotel Met Gala Departures 2023

“We’re talking to each other! We’re excited for the Met!”

A photographer called out the prompt as Team Prabal Gurung, one of the evening’s earliest Met Gala departures, assembled in the lobby at the Carlyle Hotel. The designer — who recently got into the bridal business — had dressed actress Alia Bhatt in a pearl-beaded ballgown with long dramatic train, as well as Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson and Kelsey Asbille.

“Everyone say ‘money,'” a photographer called out, taking a parting shot of Gurung, Bhatt and the actress’ team before the group made their official exit for the museum.

Anok Yai, also in Prabal Gurung, appeared in the lobby next, peering into a mirror to adjust the sparkly mesh mask draped over her eyes before posing in front of Ludwig Bemelmans’ lobby illustrations. She was followed soon after by Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, who held hands as they made their way out around 5:30.

The departures continued to ramp up: there were the Rodarte sisters, making their way around the room with a sense of urgency; there was Naomi Campbell, getting a final hair and makeup touch-up before emerging for the cameras; Blackpink’s Jennie, Whitney Peak, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Margot Robbie, all dressed in Chanel, and there was Gisele Bündchen, gamely making her way through the room in a feathered Chanel gown as a small dog barked in a corner. It was the first of several dogs to make an appearance in the lobby — while felines ruled the Met Gala red carpet several blocks north, they failed to make an appearance at the Carlyle. There were a few babies in the crowd, too; Rihanna arrived at the hotel with her young son in arm. It would be several more hours before the singer reemerged with A$AP Rocky.

While most talent departed through the hotel’s main entrance, several stars opted to exit at the “side” Madison Avenue entrance, including Jeremy Strong, Sydney Sweeney, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union. Just after 7 p.m., a rumor began circulating: Kendall Jenner and Diddy were on their way down. While Jenner appeared with her own crew and lighting in tow, Diddy emerged from the elevator and was quickly shielded by three Carlyle umbrellas (guess he’s not superstitious) and his team, moving through the lobby ensconced in the secretive cluster.

Afterward, departures started to wind down, and another rumor took shape: It was 7:40, and Rihanna had just ordered room service.

The crowd of fans stationed behind the barricades outside the hotel grew larger as they anticipated the singer’s very late departure (and, soon enough, the post-gala arrivals). Two Ferrari armored guards strode into the hotel just before 9:30, a good sign, and soon after the crowd started to chant Rihanna’s name. Their calls were finally answered a few minutes later when the singer — clad in a fur coat, not yet donning her full Valentino look — emerged with A$AP Rocky, who beamed for the crowd as the pair hurried into a waiting black van.