×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fashion Industry Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as Period of National Mourning Begins in U.K.

Eye

Everything to Know About Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral, U.K. National Mourning, New Royal Titles

Business

Raf Simons, Burberry Cancel Shows, Department Stores Go Dark as U.K. Mourns Queen Elizabeth II

Carolyn Murphy, Alton Mason and More Toast Isabel Marant in New York

The Paris designer touched down during fashion week to celebrate her new Madison Avenue flagship with dinner and dancing.

Isabel Marant and Elsa Majimbo
Alton Mason
Imaan Hammam
Isabel Marant and Tan France
Antoni Porowski
View ALL 9 Photos

Leave it to Isabel Marant to find the coolest new French place in New York for her fashion week dinner: Jean Georges Vongerichten’s The Fulton at Pier 17.

No one could much see anyone in the dark outdoor waterfront setting, not that the designer minded. She wanted the lights of New York to shine.

“I love the ‘Welcome’ sign,” she said of the rooftop marquee across the river in the distance, atop the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ former headquarters turned office-and-retail complex in Brooklyn Heights.

Marant was last in New York to film an episode of “Next in Fashion,” with Tan France, who was among her guests for dinner, which turned into dancing under the designer’s very own disco ball.

Related Galleries

The occasion was to celebrate her biggest flagship yet, which opened on Madison Avenue in July.

“It’s been a long time since we did anything in New York and we had a good excuse, so here we are,” said the brand’s chief executive officer Anouck Duranteau-Loeper. “The American women really love the brand, and the market has always been important to us.”

The model set was out in full force, including Carolyn Murphy, Hari Nef, Lily Aldridge and Alton Mason repping the brand’s menswear and womenswear, while nibbling on seafood plateaus, sashimi, octopus salad and French fries.

Imaan Hammam reprised the sparkly crystal embellished top and pants look she wore to walk the fall 2022 Isabel Marant runway in Paris, twinning with the necklace lights on the Brooklyn Bridge behind her.

“What I love about Isabel is she is so bada–…she’ll come backstage and say, ‘I effing love you guys,’ and she’s smoking a cigarette,” Hammam said. “I work with her a lot and she’s so secure with herself.”

A lesson to live by.

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

Hot Summer Bags

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Isabel Marant Lights Up New York

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad