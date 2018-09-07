Cartier unveiled its Precious Garage concept, an installation done for the French jeweler by New York-based visual artist Desi Santiago during New York Fashion Week Thursday night. The event took place at its historic Fifth Avenue flagship and was hosted by Mercedes Abramo, president and chief executive officer of Cartier North America, and Bernadette Hitt, director of the Cartier mansion.

For the Precious Garage, Santiago transformed the Fifth Avenue mansion, originally built as a residence and acquired by the French jeweler in 1917, into his version of an opulent Garage.

The installation celebrates the haute jeweler’s new iterations of its Juste un Clou and Écrou de Cartier collections. Each collection has a themed room on the third floor of the mansion, with a mix of automotive tools done in matte black and gold.

Guests including Troye Sivan, Sofia Coppola, Lily Collins and Zoe Saldana were treated to a set by Lykke Li, who performed several of her hits for the crowd.

The party didn’t end Thursday night, as the installation will be open to the public throughout the month of September, with a traveling pop-up activation that will take the celebration on the road to Nashville and Seattle.

Activations in each city will immerse guests into the world of Cartier with yet to be revealed experiential touchpoints and designated spaces to try on products and place orders throughout the weekends that the pop-ups run. Each city will have its own launch party like the original one in New York, with performances yet to be announced.