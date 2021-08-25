Inside Cartier’s L.A. Dinner With Brand Ambassadors Lily Collins, Ella Balinska and Collaborator Finneas

“Say hello,” mused actress and singer Dove Cameron as she looked up to the sky, standing alongside singer-songwriter Ashe. A drone hummed above their heads.

“Helloooo,” offered Ashe, waving to the device hovering in the air.

The two were on the rooftop of 8552 Melrose Avenue — near La Cienega Boulevard — the location of choice for Cartier’s intimate dinner celebrating its Clash [Un]limited and Clash de Cartier pop-up installation on Tuesday. The exhibition, showcased inside the space, kicks off in Los Angeles. Designed by Snarkitecture, it’s open starting today through Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (though 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow) and will then travel to Berlin, followed by Seoul.

“I’m wearing Stella McCartney,” said Ashe, when asked about her baby blue suit, paired with a graphic, pastel pink top and matching shoes.

“And, well, Cartier,” she added with a smile.

Along with earrings, she had on a white gold and diamond “Juste Un Clou” tie pin, worn as a brooch. It retails for $6,250.

“Beautiful, right?’”

The VIPs all wore fine jewelry, courtesy of Cartier; notably, there was Clash [Un]limited global ambassador Lily Collins — the Golden Globe nominee and star of “Emily in Paris” — English actress Ella Balinska, the global ambassador of Panthère de Cartier, and Finneas O’Connell. The singer-songwriter and producer, who’s won a string of Grammys with his sister and collaborator Billie Eilish, was tapped by Cartier to create the music for the exposition.

Finneas Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Finneas, as he’s known, was also the night’s entertainment. Taking the stage, he told the crowd it had been a long time since he had performed.

“So, I may bomb,” he continued, guitar in hand. “And this would be a high stakes bomb, so I’m hoping that I don’t. But I feel very honored to be here. I wanted to thank Cartier. I wanted to thank Mercedes [Abramo, Cartier’s chief executive officer of North America] for having me. And I want to thank you all for being here. And I sort of envisioned this like when you’re at a fancy event and there’s somebody on and it sounds kind of nice, but you’re kind of talking over them. So, I won’t be mad if any of you do that — which might be the only time you ever hear somebody on stage saying that. But I’m saying it. If you guys are in an interesting conversation, and I interrupted it, get back to it. I’m gonna play a couple songs.”

Finneas kept everyone’s attention as he went on to play “A Concert Six Months From Now,” then moved on to the keyboard to perform “Break My Heart Again,” followed by “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night.” Listening were his girlfriend, actress and YouTuber Claudia Sulewski, Dan Levy, Kathy and Nicky Hilton, Gracie Abrams, Benny Blanco and Renell Medrano.

“Dinner is served,” he informed them, after his last note.

The menu, imagined by celebrity chef Curtis Stone, included grilled peach salad and the choice of wagyu grilled steak or gruyere crusted halibut, paired with wine.

“When are we going to get to use the mallet?” asked a guest. A silver mallet — a big draw — which doubled as a place card, was on each table setting.

It was for the dessert, it turned out. Created by chef Chris Ford, a gem-shaped chocolate piece was to be smashed, revealing a violet macaron inside. The entirety was inspired by the key features of Cartier’s Clash [Un]limited collection.

“I was hoping for a jewel inside,” joked the guest.