×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: September 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Balmain and Estée Lauder Cos. Ink Beauty License

Fashion

Bottega Veneta RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Moncler Celebrates 70th Anniversary With Grand Performance in Milan

Cate Blanchett Bestows Visionary Award to Giorgio Armani in Milan

More than 1,500 fashion industry guests attended the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards held at the La Scala theater on Sunday evening.

Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett MAX MONTINGELLI

MILAN – Rossy de Palma knows how to entertain on stage. She worked her magic at the La Scala theater on Sunday night, presenting the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards 2022 during a three-hour event, charging on with her energetic remarks and engaging the public throughout – a weary fashion crowd at the tail end of Milan Fashion Week. And she even succeeded in urging everyone to shout “happy birthday Pedro” for a recorded message for her friend Pedro Almodovar.

Italy’s Camera della Moda, in collaboration with the U.N.’s Ethical Fashion Initiative and with the support of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Italian Trade and Investment Agency and the Municipality of Milan, bestowed 14 awards – designed by artist Michelangelo Pistoletto – including for craft and Italian artisanship; climate action; biodiversity; human rights, and the circular economy, among others.

Related Galleries

Who better than Cate Blanchett to bestow the Visionary Award to Giorgio Armani, given her friendly relationship with “the King, the Maestro,” as she called him on stage, and her stance as a longtime advocate for sustainability? Armani was rewarded for his philanthropic efforts, research into sustainable materials, initiatives to cut waste and long-lasting designs.

Earlier in the day, Blanchett attended Armani’s spring show and, on the sidelines of that event, she said she would start shooting a new film in about a month in South Australia directed by Warwick Thornton and play the role of a nun. Asked if she had any friends that are nuns, shaking her head, she said “no, [for inspiration] it all comes from the mind of Warwick.”

Another longtime activist, Bethann Hardison, handed the Climate Action Award to Gucci, recognizing its commitment to supporting regenerative agriculture programs, alongside two special mentions for the Demetra animal-free material and Off the Grid collection in The Groundbreaker Award category and for Chime for Change in The Philanthropy and Society Award category.

Gucci president and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri accepted the award with Gabriela Bordabehere, who heads La Soledad that defies the gaucho men-only tradition. La Soledad is one of 10 agricultural companies involved in the project, launched by Gucci in Uruguay in collaboration with Chargeurs Luxury Fibers, one of the world’s largest wool producers.

“If someone asks why Uruguay, I respond that climate has no boundaries,” said Bizzarri. He revealed that, “hopefully next year,” Gucci will be involved in reviving abandoned silk and cotton plantations in Italy’s southern regions of  Sicily, Calabria and Apulia.

Ai Tominaga in Gucci MAX MONTINGELLI

Environmental issues were recognized with the Oceans Award, bestowed to the Prada Group for the Sea Beyond education program, and the Biodiversity Conservation Award to Oasi Zegna. The former was handed out by Kiara Nirghin, a South African inventor of a method to increase food security in drought stricken areas, to CEO Patrizio Bertelli, who attended with Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons.

The latter award was received by Gildo Zegna, chairman and CEO of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group, who attended with Anna and Paolo Zegna. The executive gave a shoutout to the namesake founder of the menswear company, who created the Oasi and planted half-a-million pine trees starting in the 1930s, touting the notion of giving back. “This project will go on forever,” he enthused.

One very moving moment was when ARA Lumiere founder Kulsum Shadab Wamab received the Social Impact Award for her work with gender-based violence. She and actress and trans activist Indya Moore hugged and helped three survivors of acid attacks overcome the emotion of flying out of India for the first time to stand on stage at La Scala in the beautiful black and gold embroidered saris they created. The reception could not have been warmer – and quite a few tears were shed in the audience.

Adut Akech was also emotional in receiving a special mention for having made history in the fashion industry by pushing the inclusivity needle, explaining how she strives to use her voice for the voiceless. But her message was positive and encouraging. “I am a symbol of hope,” she said, recalling her early, difficult days as a refugee in Australia from Sudan and her efforts to be accepted. 

Pierpaolo Piccioli, who has long supported and worked with Akech, on this occasion bestowed the Human Rights Award to Bangladeshi businesswoman, university academic and poet Rubana Huq, who has been shining the light on the garment industry in Bangladesh.

Rossy de Palma and Pierpaolo Piccioli MAX MONTINGELLI

Renzo Rosso trumpeted the work of his wife Arianna Alessi for the OTB Foundation, which received the Philantrophy and Society Award, from the hands of Italian rapper Ghali. On the sidelines of the event, he said Alessi “is so determined and driven, with so much energy. I wake up at 2 am and I see her working, tapping away on her phone to direct the operations to help women and their children fleeing Ukraine,”  said Rosso. “When you receive these cries for help, it’s not easy to stop and go to sleep, you just can’t,” said Alessi simply.

Bottega Veneta CEO Bartolomeo Rongone received the Craft and Italian Artisanship Award for the “Bottega for Bottegas” project, which at the end of last year helped boost the visibility of small and storied Italian shops and workshops around the world, leveraging the luxury group’s  own brand awareness. This project, said Rongone, supported those that “prioritize value over volume.”

Other awards included: The Groundbreaker Award bestowed to Grounded Indigo by Albini Next and Stoney Creek Colors; the Bicester Collection Award for Emerging Designers to NKWO; the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Award for Circular Economy to Timberloop Treccker by Timberland; the Pioneer Award to Eileen Fisher, and the Woolmark Company Award for Innovation to Sease, founded by Franco and Giacomo Loro Piana.

“Fashion is communication, and also through fashion we can communicate the importance of sustainability,” said Alberta Ferretti, who as far back as 2011 created a “green” capsule collection with Emma Watson and has long championed this issue, also through the concept of timeless designs. “I have appreciated how, over the course of two seasons, all textile companies offer a minimum of 50 percent of sustainable fabrics. This sensibility is now rooted in all of us,” said Ferretti at the event.

Alberta Ferretti and Grace Elizabeth MAX MONTINGELLI

The jury, comprising Dame Ellen MacArthur, Carlo Capasa, Simone Cipriani, Roberta Annan, Paola Deda, Kerry Kennedy, Teneshia Carr, Federica Marchionni, Ai Tominaga, Samata Pattison, Teddy Quinlivan and Michelangelo Pistoletto this year did not believe any company should receive the Equity and Inclusivity Award.

In addition to brief fashion shows by founding members Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Prada and Valentino, the 1,500 guests were treated to a performance by soprano Valentina Naforniţa, who sang Giacomo Puccini’s “O mio babbino caro” from Gianni Schicchi and “Quando me’n vo” from “La Bohème,” and by La Scala Academy Ballet school students directed by Frédéric Olivieri in “Swan Lake” by Peter Iljič Čajkovski, all conducted by Speranza Scappucci.

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

Hot Summer Bags

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Giorgio Armani Receives Visionary Award From

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad