DALLAS — About 180 patrons of “Dior: From Paris to the World,” along with house creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri and invited guests feted the exhibition Tuesday night over a fund-raising dinner at the Dallas Museum of Art.

“We are overwhelmed with excitement,” said Zoey Deutch, seated next to her mother, Lea Thompson. “We came early to the exhibit and were late to dinner because we spent so much time seeing it all. It’s amazing, spectacular.”

Added Thompson, “Oh my God, it’s so beautiful. As a woman, as an artist, as a dancer, I so appreciate both the costume aspect of seeing these clothes made so beautifully and the celebration of women and even protest.”

The event represented “worlds colliding in the most beautiful way” for Kate Bosworth.

As Dallas Cowboys fans, she and her family regularly attend games with Haley Anderson and Jordan Jones, who were sitting nearby and are grandchildren of team owners Gene and Jerry Jones.

“I’ve known Maria Grazia for so many years and been a friend of Dior for longer than I can count, so to have all the worlds melding is just heavenly for me,” Bosworth said.

“It’s amazing to see the consistency but still eclecticism through all the different designers,” observed Kat Graham. “What I love most about Maria and the house currently is its focus on elevating different cultures and the inspiration behind different collections.”

Milliner Stephen Jones spent the past week installing headgear on the mannequins, some of which are positioned high in the 40-foot-tall Barrel Vault.

“I did the Met Ball and got on the plane at 5:30 in the morning and came here and I was on a stepladder at the top and I thought, ’Is this the way I’m going to go?’” he said.

It’s worth the effort, Chiuri pointed out, because exhibitions enable people to see detail and gain appreciation for the work and its history.

“For a designer, to be in a museum is something very important,” she said. “You feel that it’s another step in your career.”

Chiuri spent the morning at the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, which explores President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

“It’s such an important moment not only in American history but the history of the world,” she said. “I’ve read a lot of books and seen a lot of films, but it is another thing to see the museum and the sniper’s nest. It’s very emotional.”

Chiuri and her retinue beat a path that afternoon to Dolly Python, the same eclectic vintage store that Jean Paul Gaultier shopped when a retrospective of his work appeared at the DMA in 2011.

“I could spend hours and hours there,” Chiuri said, noting she bought Tina Turner and Diana Ross and the Supremes records for her daughter. “Motown was a sign for me.”