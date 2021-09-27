Central Park Conservancy Toasts 40 Years

After a long, long hiatus, the gala scene is making its return to New York society nightlife and things just wouldn’t be right without a stop at Central Park. Last week the Central Park Conservancy celebrated its 40th anniversary with a gala held in the gardens after dusk, for mingling, dining, dancing and — oh yes! — fundraising.

By 7:10 p.m., just after start time, the event was in full swing (as we noticed at New York Fashion Week, fashionably late is less en vogue these days — the people want to party). The uptown crowd still knows how to tie a bow tie and where to get a blowout: everyone was dolled up to the nines, looking their finest and energy on high. We may be heading into the cooler months, but bright colors still dominated, with sequins, bold colors and lots of diamonds milling about. And it seemed everyone had gotten the memo to bring a Chanel bag of some sort — the logo was everywhere.

“We just got back from Europe!” one bejeweled guest enthused to another, and they were off discussing how much they’ve missed the continent (the Hamptons just isn’t the same). There was talk of summer weddings, too, as well as upcoming fall social events — and which are not to miss.

Blood orange jalapeño margaritas made the rounds, a surprisingly festive drink for the Champagne-soaked crowd. The night’s most recognizable face was Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who arrived shortly before Peter Marino.

By 8 p.m., guests were beckoned inside the tent aglow in candlelight, where dollops of burrata and hunks of tomatoes awaited them on their plates. The photo ops were dying down and the fundraising beckoned. And with good reason — the next morning it was announced $2.8 million had been raised. Cheers!