×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 10, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel Lee Split

Fashion

Daniel Lee Leaves Bottega Veneta in Surprise Split

Eye

CFDA Award 2021 Arrivals

Live From the CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021

Inside fashion's big night out, where Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy were honored and the industry reacted to Daniel Lee leaving Bottega Veneta.

Gallery Icon View ALL 34 Photos

With the news that Daniel Lee is leaving his post at Bottega Veneta, it was already a big fashion news day — and that was hours before the annual CFDA awards had even begun.

Held for the first time since 2019, the annual awards gathered VIPs in fashion and entertainment at The Pool + The Grill in the former Four Seasons Restaurant space in midtown Manhattan, after decamping for Brooklyn in 2019 at the Brooklyn Museum.

The cocktail hour swelled inside The Grill room, martinis and champagne passing about on trays as fashion friends reunited.

Cara Delevigne swept through the cocktails breezily, pausing only to exchange hugs with Emily Ratajkowski.

“Drink! Drink! Drink! Drink!” Christian Siraino repeated as he led Drew Barrymore to the bar, holding hands. Getting some liquid courage was also on the mind of the Michael Kors team. The designer arrived with “West Side Story” actress Rachel Zegler. Ever the host, Kors took drink orders for his posse.

Related Galleries

“Do we have to go to the bar?” he asked around. (Not if you’re Michael Kors, no).

The evening was hosted by English actress Emily Blunt and presided over by Tom Ford, chairman of the CFDA.

“It’s great, it’s really nice and refreshing to see people dressed up again and glammed up and intersecting with one another,” said LaQuan Smith, hugging the bar with Alejandra Alonso Rojas. “It feels like there is a sense of community.”

Of the breaking Bottega Veneta news, Rojas said she felt like it must’ve been Lee’s time.

“I feel like everyone has a time. He really turned the brand around so I’m excited to see what he’s doing next,” she said.

“Same here,” Smith said. “The news was quite abrupt, and I look forward to seeing what his next venture is. But [he’s] very talented.”

As for who she was rooting for, Rojas said Christopher John Rogers had her vote.

Rogers, meanwhile, was “no comment” on the Bottega news. Nominated for womenswear designer of the year, Rogers was in good spirits.

“I feel good. It’s overwhelming but I’m excited,” he said. He was also thrilled for emerging brands Khiry, Theophilio and Peter Do. “There are so many amazing young designers and emerging brands.”

It may have been a big night for him, but it was still a work day after all. “I worked earlier today, left work early, beat my face at home and then met Amanda [Murray] at her hotel and we got her ready and then came here,” he said.

Nominee Stuart Vevers of Coach also spent the day working.

“I didn’t do much [special], honestly. I was working until fairly late in the day so I came home, put on my suit and yeah,” he said.

Vevers is an alum of Bottega so was especially intrigued by the news.

“I worked at Bottega in the early part of my career so it’s very connected. So yeah, I’m curious if he’s going to be here this evening because he’s nominated for two awards,” he said.

Zendaya, honored with this year’s fashion icon award, arrived in a custom Vera Wang ensemble, alongside longtime stylist Law Roach.

“It was important to wear an American designer, and we wanted to go with someone we had a relationship with,” Roach said of the choice, once the photo chaos had died down around the “Dune” star. “She’s worn Vera in the past, and Vera is incredible.”

The duo have been working together for over a decade, from when Zendaya was a relatively unknown name to now, when just about any designer will custom create for her.

“It means a lot. I don’t know. It’s been a journey,” Roach said of her recognition.

He, too, was taken aback by the news of Lee parting Bottega.

“It was a bit of a surprise, it was a shock,” he said. “I thought Daniel was doing really well there. I thought the house was doing really well, so I’m really curious to see where he’ll go from there.”

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021: Inside

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad