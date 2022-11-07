×
Monday's Digital Daily: November 7, 2022

Fashion

CFDA: Supporting the Next Generation of Fashion Designers With Scholarships and Mentorship

Fashion

Honoring the Legacy of Virgil Abloh

Eye

Inside the 11th Annual Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Cher, Lenny Kravitz and More Attend the CFDA Awards 2022

The annual fashion awards returned, drawing a VIP crowd that included Cher, Lenny Kravitz, the Kardashian-Jenner clan and more.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Kristen Tauer
Kendall, Kris and Kylie Jenner with Kim Kardashian, Lala Anthony and Martha Stewart.
Janelle Monae
Vera Wang
Zoe Deutch and Stuart Vevers
Paloma Elsesser
“I mean I can’t even believe I’m here — like I’m at the CFDA Awards! What is this?” said Bach Mai, nominee for emerging designer, said on the red carpet Monday night at the 2022 CFDA awards. Back to their pre-pandemic full glory, the annual event was held at Casa Cipriani and drew a stacked crowd of fashion and celebrity folks alike. 

Mai arrived along with breakout actress Minnie Mills, who starred in this summer’s hit series “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

“I love representing other Asian American artists and I think [Bach] takes up such a unique and interesting space in this industry and he’s really paving the way for people who look like us to be creative and follow their passions,” Mills said of her designer date.

Celebrity guests included Cher, who was supposed to be a surprise, but word had gotten out that she was expected; the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Trevor Noah, Amanda Seyfried, Ashley Graham, Keke Palmer, Kerry Washington, Bernadette Peters, Janelle Monáe, Zoey Deutch, Gigi Hadid, Halle Bailey and more. 

The crowd shrieked at the arrival of Lenny Kravtiz, who was the night’s big honoree as fashion icon.

“Consistently iconic,” was how Monáe described Kravitz to reporters. Monáe wore a Thom Browne ensemble for the evening, Hector bag included. 

Inside the cocktail hour, guests mingled about and mostly ignored the pizzas that were offered as nibbles, with the exception of Jerry Lorenzo’s young son, who was more than psyched that his work trip with dad included cheese pizza.

Lorenzo, nominated for menswear designer of the year, said he was cheering for Willy Chavarria and  LaQuan Smith. 

“It’s just a continual little bit of encouragement that says ‘hey we’re on the right path,’” he said of his own nomination.

“I’m rooting for a really good meal,” said David Lauren of who he was cheering on. “I don’t have a root! I’m happy. We’ve been here before and this is high pressure — this is about building spirit in the industry.”

SNL star Bowen Yang was there to cheer on friends.

“I’m sitting with the House of Slay and I think everything that they’re doing is wonderful,” he said. “I’m just here as a dilettante, I really am.”

Prabal Gurung, part of the group, said he started his day at 5 a.m. with a meditation, train ride and breakfast with his mother. He came to the awards straight from work.

“The emotion is a lot of gratitude,” Gurung said. “It’s surreal and I’m really humbled simply because we came together as friends when we felt people didn’t see us but to be seen like this is really emotional.”

Cassie had opted for a black sculptural Annakai suit. “We tried on some dresses but it just felt like I wanted to be playful,” she said of the choice. “I haven’t been on red carpets in so long.”

“I sent Rachel every shoe in the book,” said shoe designer Sarah Flint, walking the carpet with Rachel Brosnahan. The pair got ready at the Soho Grand.

“We had some french fries, we had a good time,” said Brosnahan, who shot the  final episode of the final season of “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” on Saturday, early in the morning. The actress is looking forward to some R&R shortly.

“I’m going to get to sleep in. I slept until 8:30 this morning and it felt like such a luxury,” she said. “It’s going to be strange. It hasn’t totally hit us yet that we won’t be going back. But at least we get to keep celebrating the show when we start airing.”

Rhude and Bally designer Rhuigi Villaseñor got ready with Evan Mock with “lots of Champagne and lots of leather,” said Villaseñor, who met Mock at one of his Bally shows. “And then we started to get along and we’re so like minded — and we look alike so it worked.”

Aurora James also had a bit of liquid encouragement before the night, getting ready “quickly and with lots of water and a little bit of wine,” she said, before moving onto the importance of voting — because oh yeah, the midterms loomed in the morning. 

“I’m Canadian so I don’t actually get to vote, so it’s all the more reason why I have to try to help inspire my peers to make sure that they are also pushing and showing up and getting out the vote,” James said. “We’re an industry that speaks largely for women and therefore we have to hold women’s values and rights at the forefront of what we’re doing at all times, because it’s not OK to make a profit off of women without also supporting their rights.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

