×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Versace Presents New Course of Home Line With Exhibition During Design Week

Business

Alessi Marks 100th Anniversary, Stages Exhibition During Milan Design Week

Business

The RealReal Founder and CEO Julie Wainwright Steps Down

‘Dreams Do Come True,’ Says Chance the Rapper of Meeting Keanu Reeves at 2022 MOCA Gala

The benefit raised more than $2.9 million for the museum this year.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant
Chance The Rapper
Christina Hendricks
Krysten Ritter
Gia Coppola
View ALL 7 Photos

“I don’t have a suit on right now, because I’m an artist,” proclaimed Chance the Rapper on stage at the Museum of Contemporary Art’s 2022 gala in Los Angeles.

He opted for a Burberry sweatshirt, Champion trousers and his signature “3” baseball cap.

“But then I heard the one and only Keanu Reeves was in the house tonight,” he continued. “I was like, ‘Man, I should have worn a suit.’”

The actor — in a navy suit — was in the audience with his girlfriend, artist Alexandra Grant.

“I just want to say, I would love a picture of Keanu Reeves,” added the rapper, the evening’s performer.

The crowd roared in applause as Reeves made his way to Chance (born Chancelor Bennett). The two posed for a photograph, each flashing a peace sign.

“Hey, make some noise for Keanu Reeves,” he squealed, as Reeves returned to his seat. “Dreams do come true.”

Related Galleries

After a three-year hiatus, MOCA’s annual benefit was back, raising more than $2.9 million this year for the museum at The Geffen Contemporary in L.A.’s Little Tokyo — one of three MOCA branches. Founded by artists in 1979, the establishment is dedicated to collecting and exhibiting contemporary art.

“For 12 months after COVID-19, we were open exactly zero days,” said Maria Seferian, MOCA’s chairwoman. “We are now back to full-time operation. I cannot think of a better way to celebrate and honor everyone that’s made it possible for MOCA to remain independent and strong during this time than Pipilotti [Rist].”

The Swiss visual artist’s latest exhibit, “Pipilotti Rist: Big Heartedness, Be My Neighbor,” has been on view at the museum since September 2021. Spanning more than 30 years of her work, the interactive installations explore “relationships of video and the body; exterior environments and interior psychological landscapes, and reason and instinct,” according to the artist. The event marked its closing weekend.

“That’s how it looks,” said Rist, after dropping to the floor and crawling her way to the microphone stand. “It took me 60 years to be here, to be in front of the best crowd I could imagine.” (She turns 60 on June 21.)

Guests included a few Hollywood faces — Eva Longoria, Gia Coppola and Christina Hendricks — who mingled with figures of the art world. Alex Israel, Andrea Fraser, Jonas Wood, Guorui Shi, Martine Syms, Doug Aitken, Paul McCarthy, Karon Davis and Henry Taylor were among the artists out for the night, a dinner turned dance party. On the institutional side, there were Tonya Bonakdar, Anne Ellegood, Michael Govan, Shaun Caley Regen, Lauren Wittels and Gan Uyeda.

“Tonight, we are one family, and this is now our collective dining room,” said Rist, before instructing everyone to hum. Yes, hum.

“I need your help,” she went on. “It’s a long wish I have deep inside that we, together, that we would hum. Everyone would hum in their particular, personal tone. It’s not about beauty. It’s not that it has to sound nice. It’s even better if we are disharmonic. Then, we will have stronger sound in the room, and then the ceiling will lift.”

The diners giggled before complying. Coming together in sound, it became a performance: Rist’s “Humming Neighbors.”

“We are becoming humming neighbors,” she said.

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Hot Summer Bags

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

'Dreams Do Come True,' Says Chance

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad