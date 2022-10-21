×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Balenciaga Severs Ties With Ye

Accessories

Cartier Reopens Historic Rue de la Paix Flagship

Business

Kering Sales Rise 23 Percent in Q3 as U.S. Tourists Splurge in Europe

Stars Come Out to Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

Marion Cotillard, Jurnee Smollett, Maggie Rogers, Kaitlyn Dever and more partied in diamonds.

Maggie Rogers and Harley Viera-Newton
Marion Cotillard and Chloe Zhao
Jurnee Smollett
Kaitlyn Dever
Andra Day
View ALL 12 Photos

Chanel brought the sun, the moon and a whole lot of stars out in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The brand staged a full on experience at the Lot Studios to celebrate the new celestial high jewelry inspired by Coco Chanel’s groundbreaking 1932 “Bijoux de Diamants” collection.

Indeed, it was like walking into outer space entering the dark rooms, designed to mimic Chanel’s apartment with Paris street signs, hopscotch game, bistro tables and photos of Coco hovering over cases full of sparkling diamonds.

House muse Marion Cotillard wore the collection’s “Comete” brooch, bracelet and ring, which she twirled around her finger, explaining how she sets intensions for each piece of jewelry, attaching a sentiment to remember.

Related Galleries

The actress was excited to talk about her next big film, “Lee,” starring Kate Winslet as fashion model turned photojournalist Lee Miller, who documented the atrocities of World War II for Vogue. Cotillard portrays French Vogue editor Solange D’Ayen.

Marion Cotillard and Chloe Zhao
Marion Cotillard and Chloe Zhao Michael Buckner/WWD

“All the clothes were vintage and so beautiful,” she said of Michael O’Connor’s costume work. “Kate Winslet has carried this project for six years and she’s gathered passionate people and is passionate about Lee, who was such an amazing woman.”

Cotillard will be spending a lot more time in L.A. now that she has bought a 1930s house in Los Feliz. “I fell in love 10 years ago and knew one day it would be my place,” she said of her recent purchase.

L.A. native Greta Lee, of “Russian Doll” and “The Morning Show,” also recently moved from New York back to her hometown. “I keep looking for the subway,” she joked.

Lee has been working hard to bring Cathy Park Hong’s book “Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning” to screen, and said there would be official news on the project soon. “We want to take our time to make sure we do it justice,” she explained, before nodding to the evening’s host. “The women in my family are big Chanel-ers!”

Ciara Bravo and Rainey Qualley
Ciara Bravo and Rainey Qualley Michael Buckner/WWD

Maggie Rogers arrived in a Chanel jersey top and leggings.

“To be able to wear this snakeskin catsuit and also feel so dignified, is only something that could happen at Chanel,” she said of her look and “Comete” jewelry. “I’ve always looked to the stars for a sense of something greater than us. In creativity, you’re always looking to connect with the sense of potential. And when I look to the stars I sense potential,” added the singer and Harvard Divinity School graduate, who just unveiled her “Feral Joy Tour.”

Among the several rooms used for the evening’s set there was a “planetarium,” encircled with jewelry cases displaying the 77 pieces in the jewelry collection, including the stunning Allure Céleste necklace, with an oval cut sapphire totaling 55.55 carats.

The pieces pay tribute to Chanel’s vision of being the first to create a collection of high fashion jewelry, explained Patrice Leguéreau, director of the Chanel Fine Jewelry Creation Studio.

“She wasn’t welcomed because that world was driven by men,” he said of the first-of-its-kind collection, as opposed to the stones and custom pieces approach to jewelry, adding that the Chanel originals were supposed to travel but did not because of the outbreak of the war. “I kept the spirit and the style, the flexibility and the energy,” he said of redesigning the pieces, many of which are transformable. (Shopping was already in progress, and Chanel was due to restage the event on Friday night for clients.)

Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Allure Céleste necklace in white gold, diamonds and sapphire.

Chanel’s relationship to Hollywood stretches back to 1931, when the designer was invited by Samuel Goldwyn to create costumes for his United Artists studio. She designed three films, then left town without anything positive to say about the experience.

Nevertheless, the allure of the brand has remained, even with the youngest stars at Thursday’s event, who held tight their memories of Chanel.

“The first memory is my grandmother wearing Chanel No.5 and the second is my wonderful father [French film composer Alexandre Desplat] did the music for ‘Coco before Chanel,’ so I was exposed to the film in 2009,” said Antonia Desplat, who is starring in Apple TV’s “Shantaram.” “Seeing how Gabrielle threw away the corset, and allowed women to wear easier clothes was very inspiring to my teenage self.”

The crowd mingled with the jewelry, sipping Champagne and vespers before heading into the twinkling dining room.

“Who knew baby’s breath could be so chic?” said costume designer Arianne Phillips of the cloud-like floral arrangements hovering overhead.

Jurnee Smollett
Jurnee Smollett Michael Buckner/WWD

The evening ended with a performance by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs under a cutout crescent moon.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate Chanel’s high jewelry collection than by introducing a punk rock band,” said Phoebe Bridgers, welcoming her friends to the stage.

Karen O led her band with high-flying spirit, while Rogers, for one, barely contained herself in her seat.

Finally, when she dedicated a song to Bridgers and “the other rockers” out there, the dancing broke out.

“Raise your hands if you like diamonds!” Karen O shouted as Rogers, Kaitlyn Dever and others jumped up and started some high-class moshing.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

Hot Summer Bags

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Stars Celebrate Chanel 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad