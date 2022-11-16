×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Men's

Pitti Uomo Readies January Edition as Men’s Fashion Grows Slowly but Steadily

Fashion

Loewe’s First L.A. Store is Filled with Sun, Ceramics & a Bust of Justin Bieber

Iran Protests Take Center Stage at Chanel’s Academy Women’s Luncheon

Nazanin Boniadi spoke about the fight for women's rights at the Chanel-sponsored event.

Nazanin Boniadi and Zar Amir-Ebrahimi
Chloe Zhao is Janicza Bravo
Hildur Guðnadóttir
Ximena Lamadrid
Euzhan Palcy and Gina Prince-Bythewood
View ALL 17 Photos

The Chanel-sponsored Academy Museum of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Women’s Luncheon in Los Angeles had a new sense of urgency on Wednesday when Iranian-born actress and activist Nazanin Boniadi took the stage in front of the Hollywood women’s filmmaking community to speak about the fight for women’s rights in her native country.

The “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and “Homeland” star’s voice broke when describing the recent deadly protests against the Islamic Republic and its religious morality police.

“Woman, life, freedom. For two months, that’s been the battle cry in what has become the first female-led revolution of our time,” said Boniadi. “Women have taken to the streets and are not only removing and waving their headscarves but setting them ablaze and cutting their hair in protest. Despite the threats of being beaten, raped, imprisoned or even killed, school girls are removing their mandatory head coverings…”

Related Galleries

The compulsory hijab has become the symbol of Iranian women’s struggles, she said, drawing attention to the 15,000 protesters arrested and hundreds killed since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died suspiciously in police custody, setting off demonstrations.

“Our battles cannot be won without attention to theirs because Iranian women have caused a paradigm shift,” she continued. “Artists have a unique ability to reach the masses and impact change, which is perhaps why the silencing of artists has become a hallmark of oppressive states like the Islamic Republic. We owe it to our counterparts in Iran to stand with them as they fight for their most basic human rights.”

She received a standing ovation from the crowd, which included Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao, Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter, Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin, Tessa Thompson, Claire Foy, Lucy Boynton, Zar Amir-Ebrahimi and more.

The event was held at the Academy Museum to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women, an annual program supporting two emerging women filmmakers with mentorships and prizes of $35,000 domestically and 20,000 euros internationally.

“We are still behind. Look at the statistics, this year was worse than last year. Women are not behind the camera as much as they should be,” said Academy President Janet Yang. “I’m standing next to Chloé Zhao, and fortunately there are some who are powerhouses, but there isn’t yet equity and we’re reminded of this all the time. I’m glad we do this every year to celebrate and for us to be reminded of the gap.”

“There are still so few of us,” “The Woman King” director Gina Maria Prince-Bythewood agreed. “Every film I’ve done, there was a woman I had a conversation with to commiserate or just to get information– Patty Jenkins before my first big budget film, Kasi Lemmons, Kathryn Bigelow…we want more of us in it to support each other.”

Lunch was served on the museum terrace, under L.A.’s November sunshine, where Matlin introduced the two Academy Gold Fellowship for Women winners, Karishma Dube and Oleksandra Kostina. 

Dube was born and raised in New Delhi and is now based in New York.  She is an alumna of the graduate film program at New York University, and her film “Bittu” won a Student Academy Award in 2020. 

“This facilitates letting me stay at home and create the stories I want to tell instead of desperately looking for work and wasting time,” she said earlier of what the fellowship means for her. “It’s important we get to be the authors of our own stories,” she added of the need for more female representation in the industry.

Chanel’s role supporting the Academy fellowship is just one of a number of film initiatives it is involved in worldwide. The French luxury brand whose namesake was a costume designer for a short time in Hollywood, sponsors Diner des Révélations des Césars, the Deauville American Film Festival and the Tribeca Film Festival; programming at the Toronto Film Festival, First International Film Festival in Xining, Mainland China, the Busan International Film Festival in Korea, the Museum of Modern Art film in New York and Cinémathèque Française in Paris.

Guests at the luncheon were reveling in their Chanel looks, from Zhao’s quilted black leather pantsuit which she likened to “armor,” to Thompson’s two — two — Chanel handbags.

Claire Foy arrived with Dede Gardner, producer of her most recent film “Women Talking.” “The Crown” queen was wearing a white linen jumpsuit and holding up a teenie, tiny Chanel bag.

Just what did she fit inside? “My room key, some makeup and this lovely little Chanel mirror,” she said, holding it up. No phone? Nah. “It’s a very luxury bag.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

Hot Summer Bags

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Chanel Academy Women's Luncheon Puts Iran Protests Center Stage

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad