Chanel and Charles Finch Host Annual Pre-Oscars Bash, the Week’s Hot Ticket

Chanel is back in Tinseltown.

The French house hosted its annual pre-Oscars dinner party with man-about-town Charles Finch on Saturday night, a coveted invite on the eve of the awards ceremony.

“I always have fun at this one,” said Irish actor Jamie Dornan, star of “Belfast” — up for several awards including Best Picture and Best Director.

He’s had a busy week, hitting all the major parties leading up to the big day.

“I’ve done this a few times, and it’s always a great crack,” he said of the bash. “And I know a lot of people here usually. They usually sit me with people I want to spend some time with, so, yeah, it’s one of the fun ones this week.”

Since 2009 — strictly limited to 150 seats — Chanel and Finch have been gathering nominees and A-listers to toast Oscars week, dressing a good number in head-to-toe Chanel looks for the occasion. Typically held at Madeo’s original location in West Hollywood, which closed its doors, it’s the third time the bash was held at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge. Last year’s affair was canceled due to the pandemic. This year marked its return.

“This has always been one of my favorites ever to be able to attend, and being able to do this after so long, it’s a bit of a dream come true,” said actress and model Poppy Delevingne.

She had on a colorful sequin-knit Chanel ensemble, with a matching mini bag.

“It’s a teeny-tiny bag that literally has a lipstick in it, and that’s it,” she joked.

Of all the films nominated, Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” was a standout, Delevingne said. “It stays with you.”

She hopes Kirsten Dunst snags best supporting actress for her performance: “I thought it was just different to anything I’ve ever seen her do before. She was raw and powerful.”

Dunst’s longtime collaborator and friend, director Sofia Coppola, was also rooting for her.

“I’m really happy for Kirsten; her and Jane Campion, I’ll be cheering for,” she said of the film’s director. “I’m happy to see them celebrated.”

Coppola, a Chanel ambassador, wore a black silk and wool blouse and skirt from the Métiers d’Art 2022 collection, paired with a sparkling belt.

“I’ve always loved Chanel, since I was a kid,” she said. “To me, it’s just the epitome of fashion, French chic, and so I have an attachment. I love what Virginie [Viard] is doing with it.”

For Molly Sims, “The Power of the Dog” was her pick, too, and for obviously reasons; her producer husband Scott Stuber is Netflix’s head of original films.

“Think red,” she teased of her look for the Oscars carpet, standing alongside Stuber.

It was elbow-to-elbow during the cocktail hour, in the open air outside the restaurant. Guests included Chanel ambassadors Kristen Stewart — nominated for best actress for her role as Princess Diana in “Spencer” — who brought fiancé Dylan Meyer as her date; Phoebe Tonkin; Soo-Joo Park, and Whitney Peak. There were heavy-hitter filmmakers — Campion, Francis Ford Coppola, Denis Villeneuve, Ava DuVernay, David O. Russell and Julie Delpy; actors Joan Collins, Harvey Keitel, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Brie Larson, Chris Pine, Annabelle Wallis, Henry Golding, Lily James, Rashida Jones, Kate Beckinsale, Sienna Miller, Minnie Driver and Regé-Jean Page, and singers Giveon and Rita Ora, who arrived with boyfriend Taika Waititi.

“Spencer!” exclaimed Ora, when asked who she was rooting for this year.

She wore an all-pink leather number.

“The Chanel family always knows my vibe,” said the singer before wandering into the crowd.